“I want a woman I can trust.” Create email for apps

On September 24, he won 10 million euros in the lottery and now he’s the lucky one Yildirim courses Looking for a woman to share his fortune. The first thing he did was quit his job as a steelworker and give himself the sheer joy of buying a Ferrari 448 Pista for €376,000, a Porsche Turbo S Cabriolet for €249,000, and why not, even a luxury watch. But all this is not enough for him. The 41-year-old from Dortmund, Germany is now looking for a partner with whom to spend his rich “booty”. In fact, he is keen to point out – as reported by German newspaper Bild – that he is currently single. It doesn’t matter if she’s blonde or brunette, it’s not her physical appearance that interests him, “I just want to fall in love. I am looking for a woman who loves to travel and is ready to start a family with me. I need a woman I can trust no matter what. Thus the newspaper immediately assumed responsibility for Yildirim’s wish, and created an email address to which interested parties could introduce themselves.

more information







Yildirim courses: 10 million in his pocket and the desire to fall in love

6 Tipps auch für Nicht-Reiche – Chicco, pass auf! I know Mousset de Deen Lotto Guild Unlimited https://t.co/ebLXWbWFBw – BILD November 7, 2022

He does not regret anything, nor does he buy a couple of beautiful cars just to nibble on envy, let alone announce his winnings in public. He said, “Everyone should know, ninety percent is jealous and I think I don’t deserve it. But I don’t care. Believe me, I’ll never forget where I come from. I’m a working class and I’ll never become arrogant.”

“I dream of going to Africa to dig wells and give gifts to local children”

9 million and 927 thousand and 511 euros in good hands. Yildirim is not fooled by all those who suddenly want (or pretend to be) friends. “People from whom I have not heard for a long time are immediately calling to ask for money,” but he does not like it, he has a strong shield to protect himself and his treasure, which he already knows how to invest. “The best thing is that you can make a lot of people happy. I immediately transferred the money to my parents and brothers. I would like to go to Africa to dig wells and give gifts to the local children. I prayed to God that I would have the opportunity to do good. That is what I will do now,” Yildirim said. Meanwhile, he continues to buy lottery tickets, a lucky date he hasn’t missed in 15 years.