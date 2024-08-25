I put this in the air fryer and it made a mess: everything melted and I had to throw it out.

If you are about to put this in the air fryer, stop immediately, because it will melt immediately and you will have to throw it away, which also risks damaging the appliance. Here’s what we are talking about.

the Air fryer It is one of the most popular home appliances at the moment, as most citizens have it at home and no one can do without it anymore. There are many reasons why this type of cooking is so popular.

First of all, for every no speed The one that cooks food and the second one for lightnessIt’s nice to be able to eat French fries without feeling guilty, and thanks to them you can enjoy a variety of delicious dishes, all of which are completely light.

However, not everything can be put inside the air fryer, for example if you put these, you can say goodbye to them immediately, as It will melt Inside it will be chaos. And here’s what we’re talking about.

Air Fryer: What Containers Can Be Put In It?

Before we tell you about the containers that should never be put in an air fryer, we want to talk to you about the ones that… You can put No problem. First, know that if you want to use baking paper To line the basket, you can never use the basket in a stationary or ventilated oven, but you will have to purchase the basket specifically for this appliance. In addition, you can use any containers specifically designed for the fryer, as indicated on the label.

In addition to You can buy Without problems, containers made of clay, glass (only if used in the oven), cast iron, stainless steel (only if completely covered with these materials), pyrex, baking paper, aluminum, and finally silicone. Always make sure that the material is only and exclusively that described, and if there are parts of other components, do a search online before using it.

Air fryer: Do not put this container in or it will melt.

Come back to us, if you don’t want to see the chaos inside you. Air fryerAbsolutely do not put a Ceramic containers with decorations It is applied, because the latter will melt and thus make the food toxic. It is different if your pot is made entirely of ceramic but for no reason, you can be on the safe side, although it is always recommended to use those things. specific For the frying pan.

Finally, just to do a little review about this device. You won’t be able to do that. It is very important to store wooden and plastic containers, all Tupperware containers and paper containers in them, because they can catch fire. The frying pan is an exceptional device, all you have to do is know how to use it and your dishes will be a joy.