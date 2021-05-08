“I hope to meet Putin soon.”

US President Joe Biden hopes to be able to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin soon, despite the enhanced presence of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border. He told the White House that this “does not affect my desire to hold a one-on-one meeting,” noting that “before he had more soldiers, he withdrew the forces.” Regarding the meeting, Biden said he was “confident” that it could be organized: “I am sure that we will be able to do it. We do not have a specific date or place. We are working on it.”





Then, and commenting on the new data in the employment report, below expectations, of 266,000 new jobs in April, Biden indicated that the employment report shows that the economy is moving in the right direction but also, “It is clear that we still have a long way to go.” “. The president wanted to read the report “in perspective,” emphasizing how the American bailout, the American economic recovery plan, aims to help the country in a period of one year, not 60 days.

“I want to set the record straight. We realized that we were facing a centuries-old epidemic and an economic crisis that only passes once in a generation. We knew it wasn’t going to be a race. A marathon.”

“We never thought that after 60 days everything would be fine. Today there are more indications that our economy is moving in the right direction. But it is clear that we have a long way to go.” “Frankly, we are moving faster than I imagined.”