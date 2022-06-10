I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome and half of my face is paralyzed

Justin Bieber broke his silence on his illness and explained in a long video why he was forced to cancel his concerts. The artist half-face paralyzed: “A virus attacked the nerves of the ear and the nerves of the face, I can’t close my eyes, move my nostril or smile.”

“I’d like to share with you what’s going on. Obviously, from what you can see from my face, I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The virus has attacked the ear nerves and the facial nerves and paralyzed this part of my face. You see, I can’t close that eye, I can’t smile at this. The side of my face, I can’t move my nose. This whole part of my face is paralyzed.”

The singer needs rest to recover

Finally, Justin Bieber addressed all those who expressed their disappointment with them these days Not being able to see it live: “How many of you are frustrated with my upcoming concerts being canceled, I mean I’m not physically able to do it. It’s very dangerous, you see. I wish I wasn’t, but my body obviously suits me. I say I have to slow down. I hope you understand.” I’m going to use this period to rest and relax, to get back to 100%, to get back to what I was born for. Until then I’ll have to rest to get my face back.”. Then he concluded: