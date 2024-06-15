June 15, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“I have cancer.” The UK is in a state of panic after King Charles

“I have cancer.” The UK is in a state of panic after King Charles

Mirabelle Hunt June 15, 2024 4 min read

Kate Middleton He has cancer. After months of rumors, stolen photos and conspiracy theories, it has been revealed English Royal House She decided to reveal the truth about the health conditions of the Princess of Wales, who underwent abdominal surgery last January and disappeared from the tabloid radar for weeks. In a video message posted on the official social media pages of Kensington Palace in LondonKate announced that she had cancer, without specifying its type, adding that the diagnosis was made after undergoing abdominal surgery in London Clinic. This is the second shocking announcement for the British monarchy, after King Charles’ announcement only last month.