“I have cancer.” The UK is in a state of panic after King Charles

Kate Middleton He has cancer. After months of rumors, stolen photos and conspiracy theories, it has been revealed English Royal House She decided to reveal the truth about the health conditions of the Princess of Wales, who underwent abdominal surgery last January and disappeared from the tabloid radar for weeks. In a video message posted on the official social media pages of Kensington Palace in LondonKate announced that she had cancer, without specifying its type, adding that the diagnosis was made after undergoing abdominal surgery in London Clinic. This is the second shocking announcement for the British monarchy, after King Charles’ announcement only last month.

Kate Middleton, letter from Kensington Palace Kate revealed that the diagnosis was A ‘A huge shock’ And that she and Prince William made great efforts to resolve this issue privately for the sake of their family. “I’m doing well and getting stronger every day – She added, explaining that she asked her Chemotherapy Starting from the end of February – I focus on things that will help me heal; In my mind, body and soul. Having William by my side is also a great source of comfort and reassurance. As well as the love, support and kindness shown by so many of you. It means a lot to both of us.”

Kate Middleton and William’s reaction “As you can imagine, it took a while -Kate said- It took me some time to recover from major surgery and begin treatment. “But most importantly, I took the time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that was right for them and to reassure them that I would be okay.” the Princess of WalesThe wife of the heir to the British throne indicated that she told them that “He is doing well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirit.” She praised Prince William for being by her side “A great source of comfort and reassurance.” The UK is in despair “We hope you understand that as a family we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always given me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to returning when I can, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”. Kate concluded her letter with a thought “All whose lives have been affected by cancer.” “For everyone facing this disease, in any way, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”. The official announcement of Kate Middleton’s illness sparked controversy… United kingdomstill in shock about King Charles CancerIn complete despair: many on the streets of the country followed the announcement from their phone screens in tears. See also MotoGP, World Championship without a master: short standings, even Bagnaia and Marquez in the race

Reactions after Kate Middleton’s video Among the first to express his closeness to Kate Middleton is the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: “The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the entire country as she continues her recovery.” Sunak said adding that “He showed tremendous courage in his statement today.” The Prime Minister also asked that Kate be given maximum privacy after all the media attention in recent weeks. There is, too White House I issued a memo: “Our thoughts are with her” It has been read. When will we see Kate Middleton in public again? Kate confirmed in her letter that she was diagnosed with cancer early and asked for her privacy to be respected, as well as the privacy of her husband, William, and their children. In the margins of the video, Kensington Palace announced that it would not reveal the type of cancer, adding: “The princess has a right to medical privacy, like all of us.” It is not even clear when the Princess will return to her official duties: she will “When her medical team allows it.” Neither she nor the heir to the throne may participate in this Royal Easter Mass, March 31. the Prince Williamin the meantime, He added: “He will continue to balance supporting his wife and family with maintaining his official duties, as he has done since the beginning of the year.” They announced this, as reported by the English media. King Charles’ letter to Kate Middleton Buckingham Palace The King issued a statement saying the King had been in close contact with the Princess of Wales in recent weeks, after they were both admitted to hospital. The king is “So proud of Catherine for having the courage to speak out like this.” Describe the princess as “Beloved daughter-in-law” From the monarch. He is The King and The Queen “They will continue to offer their love and support to the entire family during this difficult time.”

