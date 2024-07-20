“I had a purple spleen and liver. Now we need to do more tests.”

These are not easy days for you. David Donadi. Former Tronista men and women He ended up in the hospital due to some health issues. He himself made this announcement with a social message that worried his followers. The DJ is undergoing some tests but also had to cancel an evening where he was supposed to perform a DJ set.

“I had a purple spleen and liver.”

Donadi stressed the importance of prevention. “I wanted to say a few words of thanks because there were many of you who were worried about me,” he said. “I will quickly explain what happened. Maybe my experience can help you a little. For about ten days I had a mild flu. To continue my daily life, I sometimes took more medication than necessary. After about a week of high fever, which often appeared in the evening, I decided to go to the emergency room. I arrived at the emergency room feeling a bit at ease, but since then things have become very confusing. The test results were all abnormal: my spleen and liver were completely purple. After a series of tests, the doctors decided to admit me to the hospital for further tests in the following days.”

What happened

“The situation was uncertain and communication from the healthcare staff was somewhat limited – Donadi continued – we recently encountered an infection, the cause of which is still to be determined. In the coming days and weeks, I will have to undergo more tests to get a clearer picture of the situation. Learn from my experience and do not underestimate anything, even a simple fever can last more than four or five days. Knowing that I have your support has helped me a lot”, concluded the DJ.

