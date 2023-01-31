“I felt like I deserved all the pain.”

Brendan Fraser He reached the pinnacle of his career at the turn of the 90s and 2000s with audience-loved films that stand out among them mummy and related sequences, George King of the Jungle…? And from the past.

The actor has never held back from performing the stunts his roles demanded himself, an approach that over time has inexorably begun to let some indelible marks on his physical and mental health. In a recent interview, Fraser went back to talking about that career period and the consequences his body suffered:

«I got a few bruises from years of doing stunts in movies and I had to go through one Surgical correction of the spine And in the joints».

Among the most difficult moments on a physical level, the actor remembers filming The Mummy – Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2007, during which he was forced to use ice packs and kinesiology tape extensively. A state of prolonged physical pain which is beginning to severely affect your serenity:

«I once tried hate the same. There was a moment when I thought I deserved all this pain and wished I could be the first to take the first punch».

Now Brendan Fraser is preparing to return to the big screen with the highly anticipated WhaleWhere he will play the role of a university professor in It weighs more than 300 kilograms who lives isolated at home. There is much anticipation for the film, which was accompanied by the enthusiastic response it garnered at major international festivals, recognition that earned the star a nomination for the following Academy Awards. Best Leading Actor.

Whale It was directed by Darren Aronofsky It is the movie adapted fromHomonymous play It was written by playwright Samuel D. Hunter. In the film crew are also present Sadie SinkAnd Hong ChauAnd Samantha Morton And Ty Simpkins.

The film will hit Italian cinemas today February 23, 2023.

