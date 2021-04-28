“I don’t understand why football wants to feel so different to other sports.”

a Radio Punto Novo Intervene during the Punto Novo Sports Show Flavio TranquilloSky Sports NBA Reporter: “The definition of a salary cap is a maximum salary. In itself, it is a maximum salary: There is a limit to wages and salaries for players that can be crossed in certain circumstances, but it tends to give a certain kind of certainty. However, the meaning of the tool allows you to relate everything It happens financially with revenue, and then you can put 30 NBA teams at the same level. The key to commercial success for the league, in the US, is the competitiveness of all teams. New York, for example, has a purchasing power 10 or 20 times higher than Milwaukee: But Milwaukee is fighting for the title and New York is making a miracle to fight for the playoffs: It’s not a romantic choice, but a commercial consortium that wants to form opponents.In the NBA, the revenue is offloaded to make sure everyone has a cap on deciding how much they should spend on players. Rebalancing the League: I should give less than the ability to get back on. Progress in football? In very general terms, I don’t understand why football wants to discuss feeling different from the world (it is not clear where this diversity comes from). To say: I don’t want to change. You cannot change while you remain the same. To do something different, you have to do it. “