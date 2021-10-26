October 26, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"I didn't think Verstappen would succeed"

“I didn’t think Verstappen would succeed”

Mirabelle Hunt October 26, 2021 1 min read

Austin“We had a good middleweight pace. Lewis was queuing, while our tires were overheating, which is why we chose to cut. We knew there was a good deterioration, so we did that strategy. Anyway, we didn’t,” R. I never thought Max would succeed.” These are Christian Horner’s words after United States Grand Prix, seventeenth seasonal designation of Formula 1. The Red Bull team principal commented on his team’s result, which led Max Verstappen to victory and Sergio Perez to third place.

About the race

“With the first set of hard tires wearing out quickly, I thought they couldn’t hold up to the square flag. Horner added. Instead, he managed to manage the tires so that he had the conditions to push in the last five laps. It would have hurt to lose such a race, but Max held out and was very smart. Now there are all the rules to be able to continue with that focus and with these levels of reliability, there will be two races that will be more suited to our characteristics, and a couple more to those of Mercedes cars. Even with the engines, barring unforeseen circumstances, we are currently in the right conditions.” – He finished.

See also  Willie Rainey stated that LibDem earnings will make all the difference to the Holyrood vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Empoli Inter, Inzaghi limited rotation. Korea during the race, a surprise on the right?

October 25, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Here’s how it’s changed in three years

October 25, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
5 min read

Riders Republic, try a free week

October 25, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Migrants, MSF rescued 367 people waiting for safe haven. Pope Francis: “Let us all feel responsible”

October 26, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Bad weather warning Sicily and Calabria, red weather warning today

October 26, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

When we want a good original and creative dish, we can apply this technique

October 26, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

social media. Wall Street loves Donald Trump’s social network

October 26, 2021 Lorelei Reese