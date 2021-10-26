“I didn’t think Verstappen would succeed”

Austin – “We had a good middleweight pace. Lewis was queuing, while our tires were overheating, which is why we chose to cut. We knew there was a good deterioration, so we did that strategy. Anyway, we didn’t,” R. I never thought Max would succeed.” These are Christian Horner’s words after United States Grand Prix , seventeenth seasonal designation of Formula 1 . The Red Bull team principal commented on his team’s result, which led Max Verstappen to victory and Sergio Perez to third place.

About the race

“With the first set of hard tires wearing out quickly, I thought they couldn’t hold up to the square flag. Horner added. Instead, he managed to manage the tires so that he had the conditions to push in the last five laps. It would have hurt to lose such a race, but Max held out and was very smart. Now there are all the rules to be able to continue with that focus and with these levels of reliability, there will be two races that will be more suited to our characteristics, and a couple more to those of Mercedes cars. Even with the engines, barring unforeseen circumstances, we are currently in the right conditions.” – He finished.