April 22, 2022

Nainggolan: "Scelsi di andare alla Roma e non al Napoli per rispetto ai tifosi del Cagliari"

“I chose to go to Rome and not to Naples out of respect for the Cagliari fans”

Mirabelle Hunt April 22, 2022 1 min read

Radja Nainggolan gave an interview to Fanpage in which he talked about Spalletti and also about his choice to go to Rome

Radja Nainggolan He gave an interview to Fanpage in which he talked about Spalletti and also about his choice to go to Rome despite the Naples court.

In 2014, did you prefer Rome to Naples for purely economic reasons?
“Not just for an economic question. You know how it works, when you’re so tied to a square something obviously works for you. Let’s face it, both Naples and Rome are two beautiful squares, the most important in terms of support in Italy.. It’s better to go to Rome out of respect. For Cagliari fans.”

Your compatriot Mertens made history in Naples. We are debating whether it deserves further renewal or not…
“For me, someone like him deserves to personally decide when to leave Naples. A boy from Belgium who arrived as a reserve winger for Insigne and then got his place at the start as well as a historic goalscorer … Respect especially on the part of the fans, and for this they must be allowed to continue wearing the blue uniform” .

