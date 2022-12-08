“I always try to be ready to help the team.” – OA Sport

A magical evening by Simone Fonticchio, one he will remember throughout his career. Against the reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, even without superstar Stephen Curry, the Blues managed to create a stellar performance with the winning dunk in the finale for him. Utah Jazz.

Overall, an exceptional performance, the best since he was in the USA for the Blue: eighteen points in twenty minutes on the field, 50% from the arc and many essential things for his team.

In his interview at the end of the match, he commented as follows:I don’t know what to say, the players were great and we played the last couple of possessions incredibly defensively. We managed to steal the ball and Malik Beasley passed it to me, he’s my man! “.

Lasts: “I always try to be ready. It’s not easy, but every time the coach calls me, I try to be ready and help the team. The guys were amazing, great job for sure.”

About experience abroad: “The NBA is a completely different world. I enjoy every moment of this experience. Having 10 years of experience helps me, but – as I said – the NBA is completely different, so I do everything possible to adapt and my teammates help me every day.” .

