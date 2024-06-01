Hybrid and electric under testing

The new Lancia Ypsilon is available with two engines, one hybrid and the other electric. What’s positively surprising about both is the mechanical setup, which has been revised compared to other Stellantis models that use the same CMP platform. In particular, it was the road Widened by 24 mm Compared to the Peugeot 208 GT, but specific steering calibration and different suspension setup have also been performed. And also because of the low center of gravity – especially in an electric car that has batteries under the car – Driving dynamics definitely exceed our expectations. Ypsilon follows established paths with ease and is always safe and accurate in its entries. Suspension systems are an excellent compromise between sportiness and comfort, because they are able to absorb shocks on the surface well. the Driving mode I am able to change the new Epsilon Spirit: Normal, Sport and Eco are three different ways of understanding the car and the difference between them is noticeable. In particular, the car in sport mode has become more responsive, whether in the hybrid or electric version. Ypsilon can be a cozy living room or a fun little car, although it was never sporty (at least with the currently available engines, the 240 hp HF will arrive in 2025). The hybrid is powered by a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine 100 CV With 48V mild hybrid technology, plus a 6-speed e-DCT automatic transmission. It runs in electric mode up to 20% of the time and is close to full hybrid, even being able to move the car in electric mode only. It has good delivery and The interference of the electrical part is well coordinated with the thermal part, although it is still quite tangible. The silence is good, and since it’s a 3-cylinder, it’s only when you press your foot fully on the throttle that engine noise enters the cabin. Electric, driven by motor with 156 CV And 260 Nm of torque, it has more power and the difference can be felt, especially in acceleration and pickup. The declared autonomy is 403 kilometers and there is the possibility of going from 20% to 80% charge in 24 minutes. The silence is really high, especially in the B part Driver Assist Assistant It is of the latest generation and allows you to achieve the second level of autonomous driving: its operation does not require significant intervention at all.