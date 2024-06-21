Hurricanes, alarming forecast: USA, Europe and Italy, an unprecedented hurricane season

I Noah (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) issued after numerous studies Forecasting For a season Tornadoes Follower 2024. Forecasts indicate higher than usual activity, and according to experts, these months will be very active with a large number of storms. NOAA expects between 14 and 21 named stormsThat is, systems with wind speeds of at least 39 mph (63 km/h). Of those hurricanes, 6 to 11 could become hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 mph (119 km/h). Additionally, it is estimated that 2-5 of them may intensify to Categories 3, 4, or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with winds of 111 mph (179 km/h) or higher.

diverse Weather conditions Which affects the Atlantic region supports these alarming predictions. Among the main factors is the climatic phenomenon Boywhich generally prevents hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean, however, the Abnormal warming of surface waters Seawater, especially in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea, counteracts the effects of El Niño, facilitating the formation and intensification of these weather events. the Global Warming Climate change plays an important role, as higher ocean temperatures make more energy available Storms, making it potentially destructive. Rising sea levels also increase the risk of increasingly frequent storms and coastal flooding.

Read also: Weather, important information about Italy. But Sotocorona warns: “When everything changes”

Forecasting an active hurricane season focuses on preparing relief efforts and keeping people safe with quick and consistent warnings. Local authorities and citizens in risk areas will have to take preventive measures to avoid the worst. It is precisely for this reason that NOAA recommends reviewing and updating the Emergency plansEnsure homes are prepared for storms and stay informed through official channels. It is essential to follow authorities’ instructions and be prepared with emergency equipment, which includes water, food, medicine and other basic necessities. In addition, it is important to have an evacuation plan and know what shelters are available in your area. During hurricane season, the agency will continue monitoring thanks to advanced technologies, e.g Meteorological satellites and forecast models, real-time weather and ocean conditions. With a large number of storms and hurricanes expected, it is critical that coastal communities and authorities are prepared to respond quickly to protect lives and property. Awareness and preparedness can make the difference between safety and tragedy in a potentially devastating hurricane season.

Read also: The weather records heat and dust from the desert arrives: effects and risks

In 2024, weather forecasts indicate a Increase in frequency And severity Extreme weather eventsincluding hurricanes and tornadoes, also in Europe And in Italy. Although these events are traditionally more common in other parts of the world, climate change is affecting weather conditions globally, leading to an increase in such phenomena even in less typical regions. Hurricanes in Europe are less frequent than in the United States, but their presence is not insignificant. Countries like Germaniathe Poland Italy has already recorded important phenomena in recent years. ItalyIn particular, it has seen an increase in hurricane activity in recent decades, and the most affected areas are those in the north and centre, with Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Veneto and Tuscany Among the most exposed. This increase is due to a combination of multiple factors, including warming Mediterranean waters, which provide energy for storms, and atmospheric instability associated with disturbances coming from the Atlantic Ocean. The responsible Italian authorities recommend greater attention and preparedness, while strengthening early warning systems and better educating the population on how to react in the event of strong storms. WhirlwindsHurricanes and formations supercell Like the one that struck a municipality MortiglianoIn the province of Udine, on July 24 last year.

the Tornadoes Real, known as Tropical cycloneswhich are extremely rare in the Mediterranean, however, similar phenomena are known as “medicine“(Mediterranean hurricanes), which can cause significant damage. The medicines feed on the heat of the surface waters of the Mediterranean Sea, which are getting hotter and warmer. These systems can perform Heavy rain, strong winds and storms Along the coasts, with a particularly violent impact on areas of southern Italy and the Mediterranean islands. In the face of these forecasts, it is crucial that European countries and Italy adopt new preventive measures, and this includes improving warning systems, public education about the risks associated with hurricanes and medicines and implementing damage mitigation strategies. In Italy, the Civil Protection Department and other competent bodies are already working to strengthen response capacities to this type of emergency as well.