Hurricane Milton, Florida braces for impact: Category 5 with winds of up to 265 km/h. “Whoever stays risks his life.”

The hurricane was classified as a Category 5 hurricane, the highest with wind speeds of up to 265 kilometers per hour. A category could fall when it reaches the Florida coast this evening or tomorrow. Tampa Mayor: “Whoever stays is risking his life”

New York – Less than two weeks after the devastation that left 225 people deadHurricane Helen Along the southeastern coast of the United States, Florida is bracing for the impact of another, more powerful hurricane: Milton was classified in Category Five, the highest, with wind speeds reaching 265 kilometers per houralthough it could drop a category when it hits the Florida coast this evening or tomorrow. Central Florida is particularly on alert, including the cities of Tampa — which could be completely hit for the first time since 1921 — Fort Myers, Orlando (home of Disney World), Cape Canaveral and Daytona Beach. Residents of fourteen Florida counties are under mandatory evacuation orders: a total of at least 5.9 million people, one of the largest evacuations in the state’s history.

Former President Trump’s false claims President Joe Biden urged those living in the hurricane’s path to leave their homes “now,” explaining that it could be the worst in a hundred years. Biden postponed a trip scheduled for Thursday to Germany and Angola to manage the emergencyThis is less than a month before the presidential elections. Former President Trump, who is also the current GOP nominee against Vice President Kamala Harris, falsely stated that the government did not deny aid to Republicans after Hurricane Helen, and that the administration used natural disaster emergency funds to provide housing for illegal immigrants, which Biden has not even called the governors. Republicans for the affected areas. All of these statements, amplified by Elon Musk on social media, are false.











































































































It is difficult to assess the impact on the upcoming elections It is difficult to assess the impact of these disasters and misinformation on elections. Rural areas of Georgia were more affected than citiesThe first tends to vote for Republicans, and the second to vote for Democrats. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis himself said he spoke with Biden: “Everything we asked for was approved by the administration.” They will be almost as active 8,000 National Guard members: the largest mobilization in Florida history before the hurricane. One of the goals is to clean up the rubble left behind by Hurricane Helen to prevent it from turning into “lead.” Another goal was to supply gas stations that found themselves running out of fuel. Two hurricanes, one after the other, continue to strain rescuers and federal emergency resources.

Congress provided $20 billion last month Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said FEMA does not have enough money to handle this hurricane season, which some meteorologists have described as Their strangest lives (From the end of August to the end of September, when hurricanes are usually at their peak, almost none happened; then there were five from September 26 to October 5.) Congress provided $20 billion last month, but FEMA is perpetually short of money, and it's not Democrats who are voting against the funding. FEMA established two bases containing 20 million meals and 40 million liters of water in the area; It has a staff of about 900 people in the area, 440 of whom are currently working to help those displaced by Hurricane Helen. While Florida is accustomed to hurricanes, Tampa is notwhich has also grown tremendously in recent years, as tens of thousands of Americans have moved here during the pandemic.