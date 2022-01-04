Hundreds of families line up with children in Milan for vaccination: two hours waiting at the exhibition. Morati: “Avoid leaving without booking”

Code Very long hours of several hours have been recorded since yesterday Milano At the vaccination center set up in pavilions called Fair And dedicated to older children Between 5 and 11 years. Before entering the waiting areas of the structure managed by the Polyclinico Milano and Lombardy region, many families, who are always outside, are already queuing up with their children at Vile Scrambo. Wait up to two hours in the cold before entering the halls for registration, testing and vaccination. Welfare Councilor, Leticia Moratti, Lombard citizens are urged not to show up at centers without booking. It is for “orderly and secure voting to avoid queues, long waits and staff management problems. The availability of the vaccine is sufficient to meet current needs And bookings are adequate on the agendas of the centers – he explained -. Citizens should avoid being shown at vaccination centers without a reservation. Booking is a sign of educating others and respecting the work of health professionals.

The vice-president recalled that one can go to the vaccination centers without booking.Only citizens over 12 years of age want to get the first dose, so do not get vaccinated. However, even they, it is desirable to approach by reservation to avoid unnecessary queues and meetings. On the other hand, the vaccine for children aged 5-11 is “not free and must be booked by parents”.