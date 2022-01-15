Hundreds of agents and soldiers pass through Focia and San Severu. The wave of searches after the bombs

Since nightfall, a Maxi Judicial Police operation has been underway by police in the “heart” of the city of Focia and San Severo. Hundreds of agents from the state police headquarters of the police headquarters and soldiers from the provincial carabinieri and Guardia de Finanza, meanwhile, carry out dozens and dozens of searches and “sweeping” raids – in the most important areas of the capital – in search of weapons, narcotics and any seizures. This is another “muscle” intervention of the “State Committee” whose operational and investigative results will then be examined by a competent judicial authority.

This is an immediate response – in terms of legal and territorial control – that state police, carabiners and Guardia de Finanza have hit and injured the cities of Focia and San Xavier in recent days, following serious crimes. Also offices and specialized departments of the three forces (Central Operations Service, ROS, SCIC.O., GICO Barry, Crime Prevention Department, Carabinieri “Cacciatori di Puglia”, “Baschi Verdi”, 11th Rgt “Carabinieri Puglia”, dog lovers, helicopters, etc.) , Intervened in favor. Complete blocks of massive “sifted” buildings were closed. The purpose of the massive action is to re-establish the strong presence of the state in the region, thus restoring full confidence to the honest and respectable citizens of Focia and its province.