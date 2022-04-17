Hubble discovered a primordial black hole; It is more than 13 billion years old, an exciting discovery

According to the researchers, it is an inherited cosmic object, called GNz7q, that could be one of the first black holes ever to appear in the universe, and thus is a kind of intersection between young star-forming galaxies and supermassive black holes. Here are all the details.

Exciting new discovery of space telescope Hubbleconducted in one of the most studied areas of the night sky in the history of astronomy and astrophysics Great Observatories Deep Survey Origins – North (GOODS-North), but so far it hasn’t caught researchers’ eyes.

It cosmic ancestor creaturea Primordial black hole In the rapid configuration deliberately GNz7qwhich, according to the researchers of the research observatory, was formed 750 million years after the Big Bang, i.e. More than 13 billion years ago.

And really discover some Thrilling: Because until now this particular type of black hole has only been considered acceptable in theoryand also simulated digitally, but never sighted.

Now, having identified it and the first studies that have been done, it seems that the simulations made so far are consistent with reality and that Electromagnetic properties The cosmic being respects advanced theoretical predictions: that is, GNz7q is part of the dusty core of “starburst‘, or rather a primordial star-forming galaxy.

It seems that confirmation of one of the most common theories in the astronomical community is close

So GNz7q seems to confirm the theory that supermassive black holes, before gas are released, transform into quasar Luminescent, they will start by themselves life cycle In the center of the first starbursts form stars.

And this assertion could indeed drive astronomy and astrophysics to some extent turning point Because, by showing the basic characteristics of both Starburst and Quasar, it can reveal unpublished details and clarify about nature of cosmic evolution.

And not only this: if GNz7q turns out to be a small black hole, ancestors and in a stage fast growthcan also allow us to understand why there is Huge fans of black holes, millions of times larger than those in our Sun.

He will also soon come to the aid of the telescope Hubble also telescope a Infrared James Webbable to “Hacked” the universe with greater accuracy and clarity, so the exploration and study of GNz7q can continue with results that can bring us Knowledge From the universe to levels never seen before.