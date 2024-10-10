Hubble and New Horizons’ simultaneous viewing of Uranus, to understand how to study distant worlds

during 56° Annual Incontro of the American Astronomical Society’s Planetary Science Section In Boise, Idaho, the results of a recent study were presented in recent days Simultaneous observation of Uranus By the Hubble Space Telescope and NASA’s New Horizons mission.

Hubble is in orbit around Earth, while New Horizons is currently located at the edge of the solar system, on the edge of the Kuiper Belt, beyond Neptune. From these different points of view, the two simultaneously observed the penultimate planet in the solar system.

Uranus is an ice giant that scientists are exploiting To understand how to study similar planets outside our planetary system. Hubble’s high-resolution images, combined with New Horizons’ distant view, have given researchers a new perspective on what to expect from the planet.Photography A direct view of planets orbiting other stars using future telescopes.

Imaging a planet like Uranus directly

to’Photography directly Imaging, or directly imaging, exoplanets is an essential technique for learning about their potential habitability and provides new clues about the origin and formation of our solar system. Astronomers use direct imaging and spectroscopy to collect light from the observed planet and compare its brightness at different wavelengths.

but, Imaging exoplanets is a particularly challenging processbecause they are very far away. Their images are only dot-like, not as detailed as the close-up views we have of worlds orbiting our sun, and researchers also can only get direct images of exoplanets in “partial phases,” when only part of the planet is illuminated. Their star as seen from Earth.

Uranus was an ideal test target for understanding future distant observations of exoplanets with other telescopes. actually:

Many known exoplanets are gas giants, similar in nature to Uranus.

At the time of the observations, New Horizons was on the far side of the giant planet, 10.5 billion kilometers away: this is what allowed it to study Its crescent moon Which cannot be done from the ground. At that distance, New Horizons’ view of the planet was just a few pixels in its camera, the Visible Multispectral Imager.

Thanks to its high accuracy and low Earth orbit, at a distance of 2.7 billion kilometers from Uranus, Hubble was able to observe Atmospheric features such as clouds and storms On the bright side of the gaseous world.

Worlds with cyclical and changing atmospheres

Uranus appears only as a small dot in New Horizons observations, similar to dots on exoplanets imaged directly by observatories like Webb or by ground-based observatories. However, Hubble provides context for how the atmosphere changed when it was observed by New Horizons.

The gas giant planets in our solar system have dynamic, variable atmospheres with variable cloud cover, but how common is this among exoplanets? By learning the details of what clouds on Uranus look like from Hubble, researchers can verify what is being interpreted from the grainy image data from New Horizons.

In the case of Uranus, both Hubble and New Horizons saw that the brightness did not change as the planet rotated, indicating that The characteristics of the clouds did not change with the planet’s rotation.

However, the significance of New Horizons’ discovery relates to how the planet reflects light in a different phase than what Hubble or other observatories on or near Earth would see. New Horizons showed that exoplanets It may be weaker than expected At partial and high phase angles, the atmosphere reflects light differently in the partial phase.

Future with Roman and HWO

NASA is working on two major observatories to advance studies of exoplanet atmospheres and habitability.

The first is the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, scheduled to launch in 2027. It will use a coronagraph to block starlight and directly see the gas giant exoplanets orbiting it.

The second is the Habitable Worlds Observatory, which is currently in the early planning stage. HWO will be the first telescope designed specifically for Look for biosignatures in the atmosphere On rocky, Earth-sized planets orbiting other stars.

