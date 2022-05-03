When cash is needed, for the bank or for the postal customer, an ATM card and a PIN code are enough to withdraw money from an ATM. With the possibility of withdrawing cash even from bank branches that differ from those in which there is Bank account It has been opened.

However, when it comes to money, you should always be very careful. Even at the ATM which is often a place where fraud of all kinds takes place. This is mostly the case when the bank is closed and therefore the ATM is unsupervised. So let’s try to give some useful tips for withdrawing money using an ATM card. Always do so in complete safety.

How to withdraw money from ATMs and avoid scanners and scams of all kinds with these precious tips

In this regard, first of all, it must be said that not all ATMs are the same. Since the so-called single room tends to be definitely safer. That is, ATMs that can be accessed immediately after identification by swiping an ATM card. In this way, among other things, you can always work away from prying eyes.

Having said that, regarding how to withdraw money from an ATM, it must also be said that it is always necessary to check that there are no glue spots and / or suspicious spikes in the slot for inserting the card. In this case, in fact, a scanner may have been placed.

Moreover, maximum attention is also paid to the numeric keypad where hidden video cameras can be placed. In addition, if the ATM not only cashes money, but also does not return the card, it is better to block it immediately with a phone call.

What are the most dangerous days of the week to withdraw cash from an ATM?

In principle, cash withdrawals should never be made from Friday afternoon, after banks are closed, until Monday morning. These are in fact the most important days and times. Those where ATM thieves plot scams.

in what they do Crane The credit institutions will be closed for two days. Finally, it is always recommended, before withdrawing money from an ATM, to check that there are no suspicious people wandering around the bank with a suspicious business.

