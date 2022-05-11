How to watch the Italian Cup final between Juventus and Inter in the United States

advertisements

The Italian derby version of the Coppa Italia final will give a lot of emotion as Juventus are trying not to be without a trophy or cup this season while Inter want to keep hopes of winning the national double.

Coppa Italia 2022 Final Preview

For the fourth time this season, two Italian football giants meet as defending champions Inter face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Inter had eight consecutive victories before lifting the Super Cup in early January, at which time they enjoyed an 11-point lead over Juventus and were at the top of the table ahead of Milan, who had recently eliminated them in the semi-finals. Italian Cup.

Since then, they have faltered towards the finish line and separated Milan by two points in the race for the Scudetto with just two games.

However, Simone Inzaghi is relieved to see his side reclaim their touch in the final third, and after scoring in each of their last 10 games – including four in Friday’s defeat against Empoli – reach the Eternal City. of expectation.

Having gone undefeated against Juventus in both games for the first time since the 2008-09 season, after Hakan Calhanoglu’s controversial penalty kick separated the two teams last month, the fear factor has undoubtedly diminished and they won the cup for the first time in 11 years. be 90 minutes away.

At the same time, Juventus finds itself in a position to be in the midst of change. This season they are starting to see some of the pillars of the past few years starting to fade or getting close to being released. The Bianconeri announced that Paulo Dybala will not extend his contract with the club, and the Argentine international scored only four goals in 16 matches. That’s not something that helps him make the case for being with the Albiceleste side in Qatar in November.

It’s also rumored that Giorgio Chiellini could reach LAFC in Major League Soccer in June.

Meanwhile, in the midfield, Manuel Locatelli is back in the race after missing the last five league matches for the Bianconeri, but coach Max Allegri will not risk him from the start. This will put both Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot in the center of the field where they will rule the strings. Another major absence for Juventus will be the absence of American international Weston McKinney. The midfielder will not recover from his injury in time to reach the final, but is expected to be back before the end of the season.

To the left of a potential four-man defender – even if Allegri likes to let his opponents guess – Luca Pellegrini is back to fight for a spot with Alex Sandro after treating an ankle sprain, with defender Mattia De Sciglio ruled out for the match.

Inter, on the other hand, headed to the capital with few physical problems, given that Alessandro Bastoni could also compete for the centre-back, who returned to training this week with a calf problem that ruled him out for several weeks.

Possible XI Juventus: Matteo Perin. Danilo, Matisse de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Sandro; Denis Zakaria and Adrian Rabiot. Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata; Dusan Vlahovic

Among the eleventh possible: Samir Handanovic. Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Federico DiMarco; Denzel Dumfries, Nikolo Barilla, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martinez

