How to watch Euro 2021 VPN online

Euro 2021 will start on June 11 and end with the final on July 11. The tournament will feature 24 men’s teams from UEFA affiliated countries.

European Nations Cup 2021

Date: June 11 to July 12

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2, BBC, ITV, ABC

The stadiums and hosts of the European Championship 2021

Each city will host three group stage matches plus one (round of 16 or quarter-finals).

Here are the Euro 2021 matches:

Group stage, round of 16, semi-finals and final: London (England)

Group stage and quarter-finals: Munich (Germany), Baku (Azerbaijan), St. Petersburg (Russia), Rome (Italy).

Group stage and Round of 16: Copenhagen (Denmark), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Dublin (Republic of Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland).

visitor event website merit – eligibility

London, England Wembley Stadium 90,000

Munich, Germany Allianz Arena 75000

Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy 72698

Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan 68700

Saint Petersburg, Russia Krestovsky Stadium 68134

Budapest, Hungry Puskas Arena 67889

Bucharest, Romania National Stadium 55600

Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruyff Arena 54990

Bilbao, Spain San Mames 53332

Glasgow, Equus Hampden Park 52 063

Dublin, Ireland, Aviva Stadium 51700

Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium 38065

How to stream BBC and ITV from UEFA Euro 2021 live on Zattoo in the UK

BBC and ITV both hold the rights to broadcast Euro 2021 in the UK. Zattoo Switzerland is a great way to watch all ITV and BBC channels live and for free.

Watch UEFA Euro 2021 live on TF1 and M6 in French

The official channels of UEFA Euro 2021 in France are the free channels TF1 and M6. Broadcasters will share coverage of 23 of the 51 matches in total (including all France matches, the semi-finals and the final). Registration is simple and completely free. Comments on the presentation are in French.

Watch UEFA Euro 2021 live stream on ARD and ZDF

ARD and ZDF will broadcast all matches of the UEFA European Football Championship 2021. This broadcast is in German. Check the official ARD and ZDF timetables for when to call.

ARD and ZDF will broadcast all matches of the UEFA European Football Championship 2021. This broadcast is in German. Check the official ARD and ZDF timetables for when to call.

How to stream the UEFA European Championship 2021 live online on RAI

RAI holds the official broadcast rights in Italy for the UEFA European Championship 2021. The best part? Streaming is completely free on your RaiPlay platform!

RAI holds the official broadcast rights in Italy for the UEFA European Championship 2021. The best part? Streaming is completely free on your RaiPlay platform!

Consult the RAI TV manual for more details. Comments on the show are in Italian.

How to watch Euro 2021 live in the US

sling tv

Sling TV Orange offers all channels to watch Euro 2021 in the US.

You can watch Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will broadcast 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will broadcast seven matches and ABC will broadcast five matches (see table below for details). A free seven-day trial is available for Sling TV Orange.

Get ExpressVPN and connect to a server location in the US.

Subscribe to Sling TV Orange ($30 per month). You may need to provide a valid US zip code (eg 10001, 48104) and pay with a US credit/debit card or PayPal.

YouTube TV:

You can watch Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will broadcast 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will broadcast seven matches and ABC will broadcast five matches (see table below for details). A free seven-day trial is available for YouTube TV.

Subscribe to YouTube TV ($50 per month). You may be asked to enter a valid US ZIP code (for example, 10001, 48104).

cable

Hulu also offers all the channels that Euro 2021 is broadcast on.

You can watch Euro 2021 live on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will broadcast 39 UEFA Euro matches, ESPN 2 will broadcast seven matches and ABC will broadcast five matches (see table below for details). A free seven-day trial is available for Hulu.

AT&T TV Maintenance

You can also watch matches live on AT&T TV Now. The event will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. In total, ESPN will broadcast 39 matches in the UEFA European Championship, ESPN 2 will broadcast seven matches and ABC will broadcast five matches (see table below for details). A free seven-day trial is available for AT&T TV Now.

Listen to Eurocup matches on Talksport Radio

Radio Talksport in the UK will provide the audio broadcast of the UEFA European Championship 2021.

Radio Talksport in the UK will provide the audio broadcast of the UEFA European Championship 2021.

Go to Talksport.com and click Listen live.

UEFA.tv

Beware of football fans. UEFA.tv provides a lot of useful information about all UEFA competitions. Visit UEFA.tv to watch live broadcasts of youth, women’s and futsal matches. They also provide interesting content, such as video on demand, magazine shows, live reports from UEFA matches and more.

To watch UEFA.tv with a VPN for privacy and security: Get ExpressVPN and connect to a nearby server. Go to UEFA.tv and sign up. Enjoy the content.