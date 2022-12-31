How to use honey to fight the Australian flu

The Australian flu was among the most powerful in recent years, with those who caught it reporting a debilitating condition, with a high fever and vomiting. In addition to medicines, which represent the most important method of healing, honey can also contribute effectively to eliminating this annoying disease.

How does honey work against the flu?

Honey is a food of natural origin, it contains various vitamins and natural antibiotics such as germicidin and inhibin. Therefore, the antibacterial properties that stop cell reproduction, which measurably alleviate the symptoms of influenza, are not surprising.

Obviously, there is no mention of the possibility of killing bacteria but simply of slowing them down, so it is necessary to combine the effect of honey with the action of medicines. In the event that pharyngitis persists, consuming honey relieves throat pain and supports the immune system, representing a valid aid in enduring the acute phase of the disease while waiting for its resolution.

Anti-flu honey drink recipe

Experts recommend eating at least 4 or 5 different types of honey at home. As for the dark types, they are more suitable for the winter season because they contain many polyphenols that are useful in maintaining the youth of the cells. The most popular use of honey is dissolved in boiling water with a little lemon, but there are many other recipes that can be customized according to personal taste.

Our product contains ginger and lemon, the perfect combination to maximize the effect of flu and feel better sooner. What you need is: 3cm ginger root, half a lemon and 100g of lemon.

Boil some water in a saucepan, add the lemon root and zest (be careful not to cut too much of the white area to avoid a bitter taste). Once it boils, strain the water and add the honey with the addition of half a lemon. Put the pot back on the stove over medium heat and stir constantly until it becomes syrupy. Transfer to a jar and take 3 teaspoons daily until the sore throat subsides. The glucose inside will be useful for the body to introduce the necessary sugars, especially in case of vomiting.

to try: Garlic and Honey, the beneficial effects of an all-natural blend