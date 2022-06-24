How to tighten your arms and legs with these effective exercises

As the warm season progresses, you should be prepared to match the costumes. If we want to go to the beach without worry and wear our favorite clothes, we’ll need to know how to get fit.

A good workout remains the best approach, especially if it targets multiple critical areas of the body. With constant physical exams, you can lose weightAs long as you combine a diet free of excesses.

Thanks to the proposed card, we will see how to tone some of the parts dear to women. Specifically, we will work on the extremities, and explain how to tighten the arms and legs with these exercises.

Consistency and seriousness in the base

There is no point in going around it, and there are no miracles that make us find the line in a short time. To recover the lost body, we will have to work hard. Consistent and regular exercise is probably the best way possible, so we try to find free time to train during the week.

By persistently pursuing the set goals, we will finally be able to rejoice in reaching the desired goal. But before we begin, do not forget to always do a proper warm-up, which prevents injuries.

How to tighten arms and legs with these effective exercises to wear skirts and jackets without fear even at the age of 50

Here are the arm exercises to do at home: First, let’s start with standing up. We approach the wall and put our hands on it, arms folded by the shoulders. We give ourselves a push to move away from the wall, then return to the starting position. We repeat everything 20 times.

The second exercise: From a standing position, we spread our legs slightly and extend our arms in front of us. After the fingers are crossed between them, we raise the hands above the head by pushing the chest forward. Slowly return to the starting position and repeat the exercise for 2 sets, 10 times each.

The third exercise: we take in our hands two weights, then we start with our arms to the sides and our legs slightly open. We slowly raise our arms to the shoulders, then above the head. Return to shoulder height and repeat the movement, doing 2 series of 10 repetitions each.

leg exercises

We crawl on all fours, our arms parallel to our shoulders. We extend one leg back and hold this position for a few seconds. We repeat the exercise, alternating the right and left leg.

The second exercise: Let’s get up from the floor and keep the chest straight. Let’s get up on tiptoe, first decade Radfan We stay in our positions for a few seconds. Return to the initial position and do the movement again 15 times.

The last exercise: let’s lie on one side and put the hand under the head. We begin to raise and lower the leg above about fifteen times, before switching sides.

deepen

We throw the belly and fat on the thighs and buttocks with five perfect exercises to tighten sagging areas