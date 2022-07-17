Snoring is a common disease among many people of different races and ages. In addition to being a precursor to other diseases, snoring can also cause serious health problems.

In addition to the discomfort that snoring causes to your partner, snoring is dangerous because it increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Medically speaking, snoring is a sleep disorder consisting of the emission of a hoarse and annoying sound, of varying intensity, while one is in the midst of sleep. This acoustic phenomenon arises along the respiratory tract from the moving and vibratory structures of the soft palate. In simpler words, this means that when breathing in, air cannot easily flow through the mouth or nose.

When an obstacle is found, the soft tissues of the mouth, nose and throat “clash” and vibrate, which leads to the appearance of grunting or roaring.

the reasons

In fact, the causes of snoring can be different, and some of them are very dangerous for the health of sufferers. However, among the causes of snoring, it is precisely with age that there is a loss of muscle tension and the resulting suppression of the airways. Often a person also snores for anatomical reasons, the problem of air passage may be due to the presence of swollen adenoids or tonsils, or even from a deviated nasal septum. Nasal polyps, rhinitis, or sinusitis can also identify snoring. Let’s now see five tips to avoid this problem.

How to stop snoring: Here are 5 useful tips that no one knows

The first is not to eat large meals in the evening, this does not burden the digestive system and improves the quality of sleep. Sleeping on your side or on your stomach is another way to stop snoring, as well as choosing a pillow that does not put pressure on your upper respiratory tract. Certainly, avoiding alcohol before going to bed is another way to maintain a good rest without any disturbances of any kind.

If your snoring is caused by a cold, taking over-the-counter medications such as nasal decongestants containing oxymetazoline is an effective method. Finally use herbal tea o Valerian extract is another very effective method added to the other methods already listed which can be very useful to solve this problem.