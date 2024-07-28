How to Show Speed ​​Limit on Google Maps on iPhone and Android

A few months ago, it became possible to make Google Maps display the current speed limit while browsing, provided that you have activated the function. Here’s how it’s done.

Google Maps is the preferred navigation solution for many users. In fact, the service not only offers complete and up-to-date maps, but also provides useful traffic information to avoid traffic jams in particular.



In Google Maps you can also view The maximum speed applied to your current location.Here you can learn how to activate this function.

How to make Google Maps show speed limit

When navigating with Google Maps, you can view the current speed limit on both Android and iPhone. Initially, it was also necessary to display a speedometer in the app, which showed the current speed. However, Google has now separated the two functions. To view the speed limit in Google Maps, do the following:

Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone. Click on your profile picture in the upper right corner and go to Settings > Browsing Settings. Enable the “Maximum Speed” option in “Vehicle Options”.

Google Maps will then display the speed limit in effect at your current location as you navigate. The limit appears on the screen as a road sign.

If you display the speed limit in Google Maps and activate it at the same time Speedometeri.e. real-time speed measurement.



With this function enabled, the application warns the user as soon as the speed limit is exceeded.

When using the speed limits displayed by Google Maps, Please note that it may be outdated depending on your location.If in doubt, always pay attention to local road signs to avoid speeding.