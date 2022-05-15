How to lose weight fast in a week: the diets to follow

Like Weight loss In a week? With the sweltering temperatures coming in, we’re already seeing this weekend first one going to the sea and everyone running or trying to find cover thinking about diet and fitness. Here are the different diets according to everyone’s needs that allow you to lose weight quickly.

It may happen that in a certain period, such as the one you spent the last few months at home, you can gain a few extra pounds. Obviously taking it is simple, but losing it is quite another, as it may be necessary to follow diet In particular, always under the supervision of a dietitian or with the advice of a doctor.

there Diets Which is carried out in the long term, but also with the “lightning” system that allows you to lose weight in weeks or even days. But how do you lose weight in a week and what? specific diets to succeed? Let’s find out some of them could be perfect!

How to lose 5 kg in a week with the lightning diet

There are many diets, as mentioned earlier, that make you lose weight in a short time. Some of these diets in particular make you lose 5 kg per week. All this, however, must be supported by a healthy lifestyle and plenty of physical activity, because diet alone cannot work wonders. Furthermore, it is a good idea to contact your doctor or nutritionist before starting any type. Here are the “fastest” ways to lose weight!

Keto diet to lose weight fast 5 kg per week

It’s a ketogenic diet, based on a model that can help with contraction and doesn’t require a sudden drop in energy. there Ketogenic diet It is rich in proteins and fats, but carbohydrates are almost completely absent. Fats and proteins should replace the daily requirement of carbohydrates by at least 75%. Although it is high in fat, the keto diet, according to several studies, is best suited for losing weight in a short time.

Here is a typical list to lose 5 kg per week quickly:

morning: eggs or 50g of preserved meat with a choice of bacon, ham, bresaola or spot; 25/50 grams of rye bread or dried fruit; 30 grams of cottage cheese or cottage cheese.

mid morning: 50 grams of dried fruits and two tablespoons of peanut butter.

Lunch: 200/250 grams of fish (tuna, trout, salmon), chicken or turkey. 100 grams of vegetables, but avoid potatoes, peas or carrots because they contain carbohydrates. 25 grams of your choice of oil, mayonnaise or cream.

mid afternoon: 50/100 grams of Parmesan cheese; Prepare protein vegetable soup.

Dinner: 150/200 grams of your choice between burgers, veal or eggs; 20/30 grams of your choice between oil, mayonnaise or butter; 200 grams of vegetables Avoid those that contain carbohydrates.

Fast diet to lose weight quickly 5 kg per week

The flash itself is something you see and pass in a second. Saying “I did it in a jiffy” indicates that the person did something very quickly. The same goes for lightning dietAllowing you to lose up to 4 kg in 3 days. Or it can also be adapted for 5 days, with similar results. It is a low-calorie diet, and does not involve skipping meals, in fact this practice is very wrong in every sense of the word.

here is a file 3 day standard menu, which can also be adapted to 5:

Breakfast: coffee without sugar (or tea). To accompany two pieces of rusk with jam. An alternative to these, for those who like cereal, can be a 40/50 whole grain with yogurt.

Mid-morning snack: dried fruit, a piece of fruit, or even a carton of yogurt if you didn’t have it for breakfast.

Lunch: pasta (60g max) or brown rice. It is necessary to get rid of heavy spices, prefer vegetables and lunch is also complemented by eating salad.

Afternoon snack: For a light morning meal, you can have yogurt or dried fruit.

Dinner: grilled or steamed white meat or fish. It can be accompanied by whole wheat bread (maximum 100 grams) and as an alternative to meat and fish, you can eat eggs or low-fat cheese with vegetables.

A week’s diet to lose weight quickly: does it work?

Now that you know some of the recommended diets, does losing weight in a week work? First of all, keep in mind that a person who is a little bit overweight will have more difficulty losing weight than someone who is overweight or even obese.

Regarding the effectiveness of diets, you need to know that they work if you are healthy and if you live a healthy life by getting plenty of exercise and sports. However, once you reach your goal, you should not overeat or start eating irregularly, because the previous effort will not be worth anything, and you may develop an eating disorder.

How to lose 5 kg quickly in a week?

First of all, you should always talk to your doctor or dietitian to determine what is best for your health, and what diet to follow.