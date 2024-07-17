July 17, 2024

How to Get More Space on Gmail Without Making Investments: The Space Trick

July 17, 2024

Would you like to have more space on Gmail but don’t want to invest? Don’t worry: with this unusual trick, you will definitely be able to cheer up.

Smartphones are now essential tools for our lives: these powerful devices can do practically everything and play an increasingly important role. Their impact on different daily activities is immeasurable: some use them to communicate, some use them to surf the web, some use them to send instant messages. There is no shortage of people who take them up on their sleeves. To take great photos and record amazing videos.I’m someone who loves to enjoy a good video or movie on the couch while holding the latest generation of smartphones in my hands.

Developers continue to release interesting products for users all over the world: Google, in particular, is the most famous IT company on the planet. Big G has never disappointed people and has always launched amazing services. The American company’s package also includes Gmail: this application allows you to send or receive emails with great ease. Few people probably know this, but if Google runs out of storage space, there is a risk of not being able to send or receive emails (and therefore with a complete block). That’s why it’s good to know How to quickly free up space in Gmail. Many people, at some point, purchase packages offered by Google to free up more space. However, we want to reveal how to free up space and recover GIGA quickly.

How to Quickly Reclaim Space on Gmail: An Unusual Trick

To free up space, you obviously need to delete some files. So, those who don’t want to delete the material can buy 100 GB for €19.99 per year or 200 GB for €29.99 per year. If you have a lot of files circulating on your devices and use Google a lot, There is also a €99.99 per year option for 2TB. However, to free up space, there is also a trick that will make the task easier and will not require a huge waste of time.

After logging into Gmail, type The word has: attached In the search bar at the top. This way, all emails with an attachment (which are usually heavier than those without) will be sent quickly. Using the new hotkeys, you can then choose whether you want to view all emails with attachments or select only those that include a PDF, document, image or presentation. At this point, simply select the email you want to delete and move it to the trash. After a good cleaning, remember to go straight to the trash and empty it: this way, you will save more space.

