How to defeat bacteria in space

Self-cleaning system to eliminate germs and bacteria at zero C. It’s a project fromhex In cooperation withIitL’Italian Institute of Technologywhich is working to develop an innovative way to prevent health risks to astronauts caused by pathogens.

It is almost impossible to find an inhabited place completely free of germs and bacteria, and the International Space Station is no exception. Scientists have been keeping this phenomenon under control for some time, and there has been no shortage of in-depth studies about it Population bacterial on board the case. Pathogens harmful to human health, such as Staphylococcus aureus, known to cause skin and respiratory infections, as well as food poisoning, were also found here.

To eliminate this and other potentially dangerous bacteria, the IIT team is working on itoxide Titaniumalready used on our planet in glasses Self cleaning. When titanium oxide is exposed to ultraviolet light, it breaks down water vapor in the air into so-called free oxygen radicals, which consume everything on the surface, including bacterial membranes.

The advantage of this system is that microorganisms are affected without exception: the possibility of increased bacterial resistance is thus eliminated, as is the case with some antibacterial products. Therefore, coating spacecraft surfaces with this titanium oxide-based self-cleaning material could be very helpful in reducing the risk of astronauts becoming ill during space missions. An already very important aspect of the International Space Station, the current home of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, but which will become crucial in view of the long-term space travel to moon And Mars.