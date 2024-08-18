How to Cool Your House Without Air Conditioning? “Do It in Zigzags.” How the Solution Works in a Columbia University Study

Building walls in a zigzag pattern could help cool buildings. That’s what new research from Columbia University in New York has shown. The study, led by Zhilong Cheng, aims to reduce energy consumption in buildings, which currently account for around 40% of the world’s energy consumption and often lead to power outages even in Italian cities due to excessive demand. Much of this energy comes from air conditioning, and according to the latest forecasts, this share could double in the next 50 years due to rising global temperatures and the spread of air conditioning where it is still rare. A perspective that makes it necessary to study cooling solutions that do not rely on energy consumption.

The wavy walls reflect infrared rays.

It is not uncommon for a study of the traditional architecture of hot spots to reveal solutions that have not been considered until now. But in some cases, such as those predicted by the research I reviewed, GuardianModels that are not currently adopted can often be useful. The zigzag shape allows you to reduce the temperature by reflecting the infrared rays of sunlight that hit the building. Due to the long wavelength, they do not remain in the Earth’s atmosphere after being reflected, but rather go out into space. By doing this, the surface temperature of the wall can be reduced by three degrees compared to the temperature of a flat wall. However, there are challenges to implementing this model that can increase the energy demand of buildings in cold countries during the winter. For this reason, Cheng and his team envisioned a laminated structure, which can be closed when necessary.

