July 15, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

How to cancel installment deduction from your current account

How to cancel installment deduction from your current account

Karen Hines July 15, 2024

Deadline for payment of the fourth missed installment is approaching: instructions on how to cancel the automatic debit to the current account and alternative methods of payment

inside Deadline July 31st It is necessary to implement Disbursement of the fifth installment of the quadruplet scrappingThere are different ways to make payment as well as who has activated it. Bank discount CancellableAutomatic debit from current account And proceed to follow other methods.

to stay within the perimeter Easy definition of folders It will be possible to match Amounts due as of Monday, August 5Considering that 5 days grace period.

Fourth Quarter of Payment: Instructions for canceling the deduction of installments on the current account

To stop Withdraw installments from the current account You can follow through the same Online service is active on the Revenue Agency portal. Used to activate Bank discount.

Through your Reserved areain the section dedicated to Easy definition of folders It is possible to proceed with the cancellation. automatic payment.

First you must log in via:

  • Speed;
  • CIE, Electronic Identity Card;
  • CNS, Charter of National Services.

Once inside the portal, in the section Activate/Deauthorize SDD Plan Compare toCharge in progressTo stop it, you have to click on it. “Withdraw or cancel”.

A screen will open with the personal data already entered and you will have to click on it. “Avanti”.

After reading the warnings related to Operating modes The follower Discount service And lend Consent to Processing of Personal DataThe process ends by clicking on “Sends”.

The system will then send a Email Acceptance The order will arrive after the necessary checks. Message confirming cancellation of authorization.

Quarter Cancellation and Installment Cancellation: Other Payment Methods

Who cancels? Installment service on current account can be respected Deadline July 31st to Pay quarterly scrap installments Follow other paths.

Citizens who join Easy definition of folders They can pay the amounts due electronically:

  • Through the service “Pay online” And on the Revenue Agency’s Equiclick app;
  • I Telematics channels From banks, Poste Italiane and all other Payment Service Providers (PSPs) participating in the pagoPA node.

Using the attached payment forms “Reporting amounts due”You can also contact us directly. Banks, post offices, betting shops, tobacconists.

Finally, always make an appointment first, Installments due They can also be paid. Regional Offices of Revenue Collection Agency.

After the deadline of the end of July 2024, appointments with payment Quarter scrapping The day will end November 30.

As always, the roadmap for taxpayers is different. Registered office, operational headquarters or place of residence in areas affected by the spring 2023 floodsWith three more months to go, they must pay the fourth installment by the August 31 deadline.

