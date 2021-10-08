How to broadcast in the US

The 2021 Nations League includes semi-final matches between Italy and Spain on Wednesday 6 October, followed by Belgium and France on Thursday 7 October.

Matches are scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN2 and TUDN and can be streamed live on other live TV services.

These are the four teams that won their groups in Ligue 1 and France scored their best 5-1-0.

The last time Spain met Italy was at Euro 2020, where Italy won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Spain advanced to the group stage by 3-2-1, while Italy remained unbeaten in 6 matches and scored 3-3-0.

In the second semi-final on Thursday, world champion France will face the world number one team in Belgium. Belgium went 5-0-1 in sets and the match was supposed to be a real shock for the Titans.

What is the 2021 UEFA Nations League TV schedule for the semi-finals?

always ET.

Where can I stream the UEFA Nations League for free?

All matches can be broadcast live via fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. Each offers a 7-day free trial. These services are available on Amazon Fire, Apple, Android devices, Chromecast, and more devices.

What is fuboTV?

FuboTV It is an online live TV service that offers more than 100 channels, such as NFL Network, NBA TV, PAC 12, news and entertainment networks and local channels. It also offers DVR storage and is designed for people who want to cut the cord but don’t want to miss watching live TV and favorite sports.

It also has its own Fubo Sports Network, with original programming and a selection of exclusive live sports events.

FuboTV can reach Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, and other devices.

How much does fuboTV cost?

The cheapest option is the family plan at $64.99 per month which includes 120 channels and 250 hours of DVR space and can be used on three screens simultaneously.

The Elite fubo . Package It costs $79.99 per month and offers more than 170 channels, including Showtime channels, additional sports channels, and additional news and entertainment channels.