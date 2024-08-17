How salary changes, category by category

The technical term used is “privacy”. The essence is more money in the salary at the end of the month. Those who receive it, often outside of negotiations with the unions, are some categories of public servants who are considered more deserving because of the difficult situations in which they find themselves working. From nurses to police officers, and now to administrative staff working in prisons, “specific” compensation is becoming an increasingly important element of remuneration. The latter case is precisely that of administrative staff of the Ministry of Justice who work in penal institutions. With the amendment to the prison decree that passed unnoticed, a “specific” allowance of between 100 and 200 euros gross per month has been introduced from 1 January next year, depending on the category to which they belong (100 euros for operators, 150 euros for assistants and 200 euros for administrators). It will be paid to 3,400 employees working in penal institutions for thirteen months and is worth much more than the 160 euros (to which this bonus will be added, among other things) promised by the renewal of the employment contract in the central functions that Aran (the agency that deals with the government) and the unions are negotiating.

As we mentioned, this is not an isolated case. For the security and defense sector, which includes the police, the gendarmerie, the financial police, the army, the navy and the air force, the last budget law allocated 30 million for this year and next, and 36 million from 2026. to finance a “specific” allowance for all men and women in uniform. Thanks to these additional resources, which will be added to contractual increases, according to the calculations of the Civil Service Department, from next year, employees in the defense and security sector will receive an average gross of 195 euros per month in their salaries. paychecks. But employees in the healthcare sector also benefited from “summer” increases. In last year’s budget law, the government increased the “specific” allowance for nurses, effectively doubling it from 100 to 200 euros per month. And with the June decree on the abolition of waiting lists, a “flat tax” of 15 percent was also imposed on overtime for doctors and nurses. At the end of July, the Revenue Agency issued an operational circular that allows you to immediately benefit from tax exemption. These are measures with which the government is trying to alleviate the difficulties faced by some sectors of the public administration. The case of nurses is the best known and most striking. According to the Court of Auditors, they are so few in number, at least 65,000 are missing, and they are so difficult to find that many regions are heading abroad, from Cuba to India. The problem is also to keep those in service, who are increasingly attracted by more advantageous economic offers and better living conditions in foreign countries. But other sectors are also suffering. Justice in particular is among them. The shortage of staff in the courts is now significant.

The average deficit is 30 percent, which means that one in three employees is missing. At the opening of the judicial year, several presidents of the courts of appeal sounded the alarm, revealing how even those in service are now looking for a way out, increasingly participating in public competitions announced by other administrations, to start the judicial year. With the Revenue Agency and the INPS. At the moment, as we mentioned, the government is trying to stop the “escape” from some public positions by introducing some immediate increases or tax breaks as in the case of nurses. This is a strategy that makes sense from a financial point of view. Raising the salaries of a few tens of thousands of public sector employees costs a few tens of millions of euros. A general increase of just 0.5% for all public employees would cost a billion euros. But it is a strategy that risks to some extent creating discontent within the administrations themselves. The unions, for example, are already demanding that the increase of up to 200 euros guaranteed to prison workers be extended to all justice employees. But the point is perhaps different. Even more than a salary increase, the demand coming from the public sector is an exceptional employment plan, from justice to hospitals, which goes beyond simply replacing retired employees and allows for a reduction in workloads and an improvement in living conditions.