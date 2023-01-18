Salmon is a fish that belongs to the Salmonidae family. It lives on the northern coasts of Europe and on the Atlantic side of America; Rivers ascend to breed during the winter months. Salmon has very soft flesh, and has a tender, distinct flavour. The Salmon Flask formula is very thin and elongated with a tapered end.

Color and appearance vary depending on the variety. The male can reach large dimensions of up to 150 cm in length and 36 kg in weight. On the other hand, the female barely exceeds 120 cm for a weight of 20 kg. It generally lives 4 to 6 years and sporadically reaches the threshold of 10.

How much salmon can you eat each day? Expert’s answer

Salmon, eaten as food, is part of the first basic food group. Nutritionally, its consumption aims to achieve the recommended rations of various substances such as: proteins, mineral salts, various B vitamins, vitamin D, vitamin A and essential fatty acids. In the diet, salmon can be eaten weekly and therefore not daily.

A portion of 150-250g, every 2-3 days at most, is actually enough to meet the basic criteria of a healthy and correct diet. In this regard, it is necessary to specify that it is always desirable to maintain a certain variability in the diet. That is, it is better to avoid consuming only salmon by eliminating other fish products, since it also contains some aspects that are not entirely positive or questionable.

It should also be said that salmon is a very fatty food and in fact it is recommended to measure its portions carefully and to avoid its presence in recipes rich in spicy fats, especially if you are overweight. Let’s not forget that salmon is a protein-rich food of high biological value, that is, it contains a group of very important amino acids that are very good in large quantities.

This aforementioned aspect is particularly welcomed by athletes and bodybuilders. Finally, for people without complications, salmon is always relevant in the diet in any form, while for pregnant women it is necessary to cook it to remove the risk of microbiological contamination.