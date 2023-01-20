How much pension will you get? Here is the free Inps emulator

after the famous “orange letter” From the time of Tito Boeridress up Enabled New simulator on their websitefree of charge and without the need to register, to understand when and how much it will be possible Retires.

Retirement: Here’s the “Think of Me” simulator

It’s called “Think Me – Pension to Measure,” and it allows citizens to calculate their pension prospects without having to do any registration. The simulator, which can be used by entering some personal and contribution-related data, provides pension-related information that can be accessed both in individual pension administrations and by aggregating the entire contribution, but not benefit amounts.

The new version of “Think of Me” contains A.J simplified path To enter personal data and social security contributions, choose any additional institutions that can expect access to retirement (purchase of university qualifications, periods of work abroad, maternity leave outside of an employment relationship, etc.) and visualize potential pension scenarios.

Innovative graphics have been adapted to the institute’s Sirio design system, to ensure a more enjoyable user experience. Video tutorials have also been created to guide the user along the way, and a new advisory function to guide user choices. Furthermore, the simulation software will be updated soon regarding the recent legislative changes provided for in the Budget Act 2023.

The app is also coming

An upcoming release is also expected Mobile version of the application. The new version of the “Think Me” service can be accessed from the Institute’s website (www.inps.it) Through the following path from the home page: Offers and Services > Services > “PensAMI – Pension Scenario Simulation”.