January 20, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

How much pension will you get? Here is the free Inps emulator

Karen Hines January 20, 2023 2 min read

after the famous “orange letter” From the time of Tito Boeridress up Enabled New simulator on their websitefree of charge and without the need to register, to understand when and how much it will be possible Retires.

Retirement: Here’s the “Think of Me” simulator

It’s called “Think Me – Pension to Measure,” and it allows citizens to calculate their pension prospects without having to do any registration. The simulator, which can be used by entering some personal and contribution-related data, provides pension-related information that can be accessed both in individual pension administrations and by aggregating the entire contribution, but not benefit amounts.

news

The new version of “Think of Me” contains A.J simplified path To enter personal data and social security contributions, choose any additional institutions that can expect access to retirement (purchase of university qualifications, periods of work abroad, maternity leave outside of an employment relationship, etc.) and visualize potential pension scenarios.

Innovative graphics have been adapted to the institute’s Sirio design system, to ensure a more enjoyable user experience. Video tutorials have also been created to guide the user along the way, and a new advisory function to guide user choices. Furthermore, the simulation software will be updated soon regarding the recent legislative changes provided for in the Budget Act 2023.

The app is also coming

An upcoming release is also expected Mobile version of the application. The new version of the “Think Me” service can be accessed from the Institute’s website (www.inps.it) Through the following path from the home page: Offers and Services > Services > “PensAMI – Pension Scenario Simulation”.

See also  1200 euros in salaries | Air conditioner nightmare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Here’s how much Streamers earn and how to cancel at any time

January 20, 2023 Karen Hines
4 min read

Obstacles to Meloni Mattei’s plan?

January 19, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

Flights from Italy: Best Savings Practices According to Skyscanner

January 19, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Cyclone Thor is worse and worse, soon storms, snow and hurricane-force winds over half of Italy » ILMETEO.it

January 20, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

How much pension will you get? Here is the free Inps emulator

January 20, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gf Vip 7, lover of Davide Donadei comes out: “Chiara Rabbi cheated on me, he told me that…”

January 20, 2023 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

When will the abundance of snow in the Alps and Valpadana arrive? When will the drought end in the northwest?

January 20, 2023 Karen Hines