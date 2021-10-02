How much money they stole from the state thanks to the rules of Di Maio – Libero Quotidiano

two gypsy sisters, from Treviso, I have received needlessly basic income Submitting documents with false statements: This was confirmed by the Mobile Rifle Squad. The two sisters have been reported: They face up to six years in prison. The investigation began with an inspection of a house in Treviso where clients noticed the presence of people in the apartment who were not residents.

Thus began the first, and not simple, examination of each family unit, of each individual dwelling, of the attendance of children at school, etc., which necessitated the analysis of each document on the basis of the application for citizenship income. By matching the information obtained by the investigators with documents made available by the regional INPS in Treviso, the mobile phone ascertained the falsity and/or alteration of various works or documents based on the percentage of citizenship income. The damage to the Treasury amounted to about 45,000 euros.

The procedure started immediately to cancel support And the refund of the sums of money received without justification. The timely interruption of current payments averted further damage to the tax authorities estimated at around €30,000. A new example of the failure of grillina law which, according to Luigi Di Maio, to eradicate poverty.