October 2, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

How much money they stole from the state thanks to the rules of Di Maio - Libero Quotidiano

How much money they stole from the state thanks to the rules of Di Maio – Libero Quotidiano

Karen Hines October 2, 2021 1 min read

two gypsy sisters, from Treviso, I have received needlessly basic income Submitting documents with false statements: This was confirmed by the Mobile Rifle Squad. The two sisters have been reported: They face up to six years in prison. The investigation began with an inspection of a house in Treviso where clients noticed the presence of people in the apartment who were not residents.

Thus began the first, and not simple, examination of each family unit, of each individual dwelling, of the attendance of children at school, etc., which necessitated the analysis of each document on the basis of the application for citizenship income. By matching the information obtained by the investigators with documents made available by the regional INPS in Treviso, the mobile phone ascertained the falsity and/or alteration of various works or documents based on the percentage of citizenship income. The damage to the Treasury amounted to about 45,000 euros.

The procedure started immediately to cancel support And the refund of the sums of money received without justification. The timely interruption of current payments averted further damage to the tax authorities estimated at around €30,000. A new example of the failure of grillina law which, according to Luigi Di Maio, to eradicate poverty.

See also  Cashback on the verge of filing cunning: many are excluded

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Old age, early retirement, quota 100, women’s choice: requirements for teachers and the ATA. table

October 1, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

ITA chooses Airbus to renew its fleet

October 1, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Youth4Climate, activists occupy Piazza Avari in Milan: tents in front of the Italian Stock Exchange

October 1, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested: he just returned to Georgia after eight years in exile

October 2, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Moto 3, United States GB: In Austin, Chalak 1st in free training. Antonelli 2nd, Phozia 3rd

October 2, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

How much money they stole from the state thanks to the rules of Di Maio – Libero Quotidiano

October 2, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Tomorrow’s Tower October 3, 2021 – Blackbeard

October 2, 2021 Lorelei Reese