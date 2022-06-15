To make a house or apartment burglar-proof, it is not enough to put bars on the windows. You also need to protect yourself from sneak attempts through the door or entrance doors. In this case, especially if The house is not guarded For a long time, the best solution is to contact a specialized technician. In order to proceed with the installation of the alarm system.

So let’s see in detail what an alarm system for homes costs, with a special focus on the highly sophisticated anti-theft systems that are therefore more expensive.

How much do the best home alarm systems cost on average and how effective and anti-theft are

In detail, as with many things, there is a wide variation in the prices of alarm systems for homes. In fact, just over 100 euros is enough to buy a home burglar alarm. But it is clear that it will never be as effective as more complex systems.

Regarding how much the best home alarm systems cost on average, the answer is between 2,000 and 3,000 euros. By supporting these expenses, including installation costs, your home alarm system will be truly complete. So let’s see why in detail.

How do the best home burglar alarm systems work? From the console to the phone dialer for remote alarm

In particular, the best home burglar alarm systems are equipped with a control unit and sensors that are not only internal, but also external. In addition to the best home alarm systems, they also have a telephone, which is necessary in case of intrusion. Mounted directly inside the console, in effect, the phone dialer triggers the emergency call, with a message pre-recorded to a whole series of pre-set phone numbers. Therefore, a home burglar alarm system with a phone dialer works in all respects as a remote alarm system.

The dial-up program can be set not only with the phone numbers of relatives and friends, but also with police And also, among other things, with a supervisory company, which, in this way, can immediately rush to an examination. In this regard, the best solution is to use a phone dialer on a fixed and mobile duplex line. Thieves, before breaking in, can also continue to cut fixed-line cables.

Suggestions for reading

Money and jewels are safe from thieves if you put them in these five unimaginable places