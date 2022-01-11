How MDR+ Works

There’s a reason why the worldwide managed detection and response (MDR) market is predicted to eclipse $7 billion by 2028, as estimated by Reports and Data. With a staggering annualized growth rate of 28 percent, enterprises aren’t simply adopting MDR services because they want to keep up with the corporate Joneses.

MDR is taking the network security world by storm because it’s an incredibly effective approach to keeping organizations safer from malicious actors. This is possible because MDR is anything but a basic solution. Quite contrarily, MDR is so powerful because it combines many of the most efficient and proven methods of security into a single service. A good MDR should be comprehensively protecting networks through a combination of technologies and human management.

These are some of the main components of an MDR solution:

Offered “as a service” – This is probably the most essentially defining quality of an MDR solution. To be a true MDR option, it needs to be packed as an “as a service” offering. This mean that organizations can purchase and deploy it in the same way they would any kind of cloud application—as a third-party, subscription-based service. While there are obviously some differences between a complete security platform and a single app, this concept underscores the modus operandi of MDR solutions.

Top-rate security operations center (SOC) – The people ensuring your network’s security are just as important as the technologies and tools. Without competent engineers and analysts watching over your networks, you might as well have someone with no experience at all doing the job. Seeking out an MDR service with world-renowned talent can help executives and stakeholders sleep better at night.

Ability to spot and react to threats in real-time – The whole point of an MDR solution is to stop attacks before they’re allowed to deal damage to your enterprise. Having the right tools for the job is essential to this process. With cutting-edge detection and response technology, a great MDR service can spot potential threats and react before they’re able to start jumping laterally across your network.

These are some of the basic principles and features of MDR solutions. As you’ll see in the following sections, there’s a lot more to MDR than just these foundational concepts. For instance, security provider Open Systems has dubbed their MDR solution as MDR+, as it’s even more flexible and complete than a typical offering. Let’s take a look at how MDR+ works, and the ways it goes above and beyond the typical MDR service.

How MDR+ Works

Enterprises that want to take things up a notch beyond just any old MDR should consider the benefits of MDR+. The MDR+ model takes all of what’s great about a typical MDR solution and brings it to the next level.

Probably the most significant defining quality of MDR+ is the fact it’s built on a DevOps model. As such, MDR+ provides more than just an SOC and various security tools. The protection you get with MDR+ isn’t just built on past security expertise, it’s constantly incorporating new operational experiences into the playbook.

The whole purpose of DevOps is to bring together the disciplines of development and operations. When combined, the result is a continual feedback loop of improvement, where new data keeps informing current best practices and procedures. When this ideology is brought into the fold with MDR, the result is a security solution that rises above the rest.

Beyond being built on DevOps principles, there are some further things to understand about how MDR+ works. The whole MDR+ platform is built on top of Microsoft Azure Sentinel, which is a cloud Security Information Event Management (SIEM) service. By combining the inherent capabilities of Sentinel with Open Systems’ specialized technologies and expertise makes MDR+ an extremely effective security solution.

A rapid response framework is the final significant piece to how MDR+ works, and what sets it apart from lesser MDR systems. The ability to leverage a deep roster of security playbooks for a huge variety of situations means MDR+ can automatically respond to threats. By cutting down on the time to response, it’s possible to stop the spread of threats. There’s no understating the important of this in todays’ world of cyber breaches.

Should Enterprises Adopt MDR+?

Ultimately, stakeholders need to decide whether adopting MDR+ is the right decision for their organization. There are many factors that go into making this decision.

As has already been explained in the previous sections, MDR+ comes with many benefits that set it apart from other solutions. While absolute security is always a plus, that alone might not be enough to convince all relevant parties. After all, return on investment (ROI) still needs to be considered before making any decisions.

The data is pretty clear with MDR+: It’s overwhelmingly a good way for enterprises to spend their capital. According to a recent independent study, MDR+ pays for itself within six months, and can achieve an incredible 174 percent ROI over three years. These numbers should be more than enough to convince even the ficklest of executives. With MDR+, there’s no denying the underlying benefits—both in security and use of capital.

To further show the strong reasoning behind adoption of MDR+, it’s helpful to think about its ability to reduce harm. After all, that’s really the problem ultimately solved by MDR services. Not only cab MDR+ reduce recurring security costs, it’s able to cut the financial impact of a breach by about 80 percent. When you consider the average data breach today costs well over $4 million, that’s a huge amount of savings.

There are lots of tools and services on the market today aimed to help organizations do more in protecting their networks. While many of these have their place, few are as comprehensive and obviously effective as MDR+. Enterprises that want to ensure they’re staying ahead of ever-evolving security threats will be wise to adopt MDR+ into their security posture.

“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”