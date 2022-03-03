How many satellites and debris around the earth! Pirate Wozniak shows the cloud

It’s easy to say that the problem of space debris and LEO satellite towers is urgent, but how many orbit the Earth, how many are still operating and how much space debris is there? The number is known to be high, it is not confidential data, but to own one instant representation What can be called one? space cloud The ocean of the planet may be more effective than any numerical data.

for several days Privateer, the startup founded by Steve Wozniakone of the founders of Apple, unveiled his first project: A platform for tracking satellites and space debris around the Earth. It is clear that the project was born with the aim of raising awareness of a topic that will sooner or later become more urgent to tackle. And after all, the motto that stands out on the official website is: The future of space is our future.

So what is visualization: just connect to the official page (link below and source): to start thinking about what it looks like Real cover around the earthcountless satellites (active and inactive) and debris of various types (including missile and satellite fragments).