How many satellites and debris around the earth! Pirate Wozniak shows the cloud

It’s easy to say that the problem of space debris and LEO satellite towers is urgent, but how many orbit the Earth, how many are still operating and how much space debris is there? The number is known to be high, it is not confidential data, but to own one instant representation What can be called one? space cloud The ocean of the planet may be more effective than any numerical data.
for several days Privateer, the startup founded by Steve Wozniakone of the founders of Apple, unveiled his first project: A platform for tracking satellites and space debris around the Earth. It is clear that the project was born with the aim of raising awareness of a topic that will sooner or later become more urgent to tackle. And after all, the motto that stands out on the official website is: The future of space is our future.
So what is visualization: just connect to the official page (link below and source): to start thinking about what it looks like Real cover around the earthcountless satellites (active and inactive) and debris of various types (including missile and satellite fragments).
The site allows you to filter data using the panel in the upper left: for example, you can select all the Starlink satellites, see exactly where they are and where they are in the next few hours; Or choose to show or hide debris. Alternatively, you can simply click on a dot to see what it is.
Do the exact numbers still catch readers’ attention? Then there are at least a couple to start with. Privet indicates that they are there at the moment More than 27,000 Earth-made objects orbit the planet – The figure takes into account only those that are larger than the softball. the number of space junk larger than a millimeter is instead approaching 100 million.
The privateer-developed platform currently collects data from four sources — US Space Command, Planet Labs, JSC Vimpel and SeeSat-L — but it is already planning to expand it to enrich its visual database. The Privateer API will be made available to all developers who will be able to use it in their applications – eg those built into the space waste collection and removal system. Steve Wozniak points this out The importance of a project that actually lays the foundations for a data infrastructure which – according to the startup – will allow The sustainable growth of the new space economy.
We are clearly at a tipping point and are facing an exponential growth in the commercialization of the space. At Privateer, we see this tipping point as a real opportunity to educate people about the concept of space sustainability, and to ensure the safety and sustainability of the activities of space operators. Gaining a better global understanding of what is already in space is key to boosting the space economy.
What are the dangers of crowded spaces? Privateer lists one with practical implications: Today we rely on satellite networks for communications, climate/weather, and financial services. Even a single debris traveling thousands of kilometers per hour through space can destroy satellites and disrupt essential services.
