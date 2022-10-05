Employee Fuel Bonus 2022: How It Works and Who Can Get It

The fuel bonus is valid until December 31, 2022, the procedure for which vouchers of up to €200 are paid by employers to their employees. Let’s see how the bonus works and in what cases it can be recognized.

The Fuel Bonus 2022 Consists of a voucher worth €200 Employers can pay them on a monthly basis employees. These sums voluntarily granted by the employer, They do not contribute to the formation of taxable income The Worker.

Let’s see the bonus details in the following article.

Fuel Bonus 2022: How it works

All the employees Private companies, professional companies or service sector entities can benefit from this so-called fuel bonus, a invoice of the maximum value €200 A worker voluntarily released by the employer.

The 2022 Fuel Bonus can be issued by private companies, companies or professional bodies in the third sector that do not engage in commercial activities, and It does not contribute to income generation from the employee.

I Excluded From fuel bonus, all public sector employees, VAT number workers, occasional self-employed, co.co.co contract co-workers or those who receive similar income from work, such as interns.

Fuel Bonus 2022: How to get it

2022 Fuel Bonus It should not be requested: being a decision voluntary On the part of the employer, the employee does not envisage any particular type of application.

If the company decides to provide fuel bonus to its employees, it will be the same to inform them and issue vouchers for the value of the expected amount. there Expenses Linked to the fuel premium, we determine it in full borne by the company who delivers it.

The fuel bonus can be paid up to December 31, 2022while the deadline for use will be indicated on the voucher itself.