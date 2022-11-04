How does it change with the Meloni government?

Superbonus, you change. According to rumors, a moratorium of at least 15 billion for measures against expensive energy will be approved by the new version of the Nadif, which will be examined today in the Council of Ministers. The Ministry of Economy is working on drafting the text of the update note on Def. It would be an exercise in calculated wisdom. Projected growth for 2023 should be set at 0.6 percent, which is the most cautious of those possible hypotheses. Work is also underway to “maintain” the discount mechanism for the building. What does this actually mean?

Superbonus, what will change in 2023

The Meloni government’s decision would be to weaken it, but not completely: only slightly. The percentage of the state contribution is reduced, with an already anticipated disruption in the future.

From 2023, the super bonus must drop from 110% to 90% for condominiums, and doors reopen, in the same proportion, for single-family homes, with a limit, however: the latter must be used as a first home by owners who are part of Threshold Income, calculated on the basis of the household quotient, which will be determined in the coming weeks. Income that exceeds a certain threshold will no longer be entitled to it. The quotient’s debut in the household income tax system will be another important novelty: a first step over ISEE (which Italy is the only country in the world to use) that is set to end up in the attic. The family quotient is calculated on the basis of family income divided by the number of individuals, after correcting for the equivalence scale. In this way, according to those pushing for its adoption, we will come close to achieving greater justice from ISEE. In fact, the income criterion was introduced with the size of the family. Obviously, parliamentary scrutiny will be able to change that rate.

One of the sections of the budget law in the government’s proposal to Parliament is based on the super bonus, which will therefore be less rich than the first hypotheses that reduced it but only up to 100%. It must be emphasized that we are still in the field of hypotheses, because only a few hours ago Matteo Salvini told Dritto e Rovescio on Rete4: “The super bonus of 110% can be confirmed in 2023 but for families who earn less. Those who earn more, can pay for Works at the front of the building.”

Provides the current regulatory framework Stop the stimulus already in 2023 For single-family homes and detached buildings, the incentive is also phased out for condominiums. In this case, the discount will remain at 110% in 2023, then drop to 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025. The new government could also decide to make the super bonus usable only for first homes or alternatively prove that For the latter, the discount will be lower.

The annual deficit in the public accounts update note will rise to 4.5, just above the level calculated by the Draghi government, which left 21 billion euros as a dowry for the Meloni executive branch to the budget law. The problem is that at least thirty billion will be needed to deal with the general slowdown of the economy expected in 2023. Therefore, to avoid tax increases, cuts to very generous buildings and purely deductions seem inevitable. Citizenship income. Budgetary priorities will be measures against expensive energy.

What is the premium reward

The Premium Remuneration is the tax exemption governed by Article 119 of Decree-Law No. 34/2020 (Restart Decree), which consists of a deduction of 110% of expenses incurred as of July 1, 2020 for the implementation of specific interventions aimed at energy efficiency and stable standardization or the reduction of seismic risks of buildings. Facilitated interventions also include the installation of photovoltaic systems and infrastructure for recharging electric vehicles in buildings. The support is in line with the discounts, already in force for many years, due to the energy rehabilitation of buildings (environmental bonus) and those for the restoration of the heritage of the building, including anti-seismic (sismabonus), currently governed, respectively, by Articles 14 and 16 of Decree-Law No. n. 63/2013. The 2022 Budget Act had extended the concession, and stipulated different deadlines depending on who would support acceptable expenditures.

According to a study by Inarcassa and Ref Research, about the people interviewed who benefited from incentives and construction bonuses, it is found that more than 50% carried out business mainly in the northern regions. The other half, on the other hand, is in the center and south, somewhat in equal parts. “The 110% super reward is a measure that has moved with good intentions to bad in its structure – as recently said by the president of Confcooperative Habitat, Alessandro Maggioni – encouraging virtuous processes does not mean giving up public money. It favors the frenzy of uncontrolled speculation over reward-related prices and services: If the state pays, it’s all worth it.”