How do you see the house of the dragon

You are curious to know that how to see Dragon House On TV or broadcast? Keep reading this article to find out all the information. Viewers return to Westeros with an introduction Game of thrones. here comes August 22 2022in conjunction with the United States of America, dated Sky Atlantic And the Currently Dragon House.

Dragon House on TV

Here is how you see Dragon House on TV. The original translated version of the TV series is broadcast Sky Atlantic (Sky 110 channel) as of August 22, 2022. The dubbed version will appear on August 29, 2022.

Read after the ad

To watch Sky Atlantic, you need to subscribe to a Monthly subscription. Viewers can choose from several packages, including:

Sky TV : includes shows, reality shows and TV series;

: includes shows, reality shows and TV series; Entertainment Plus (Sky TV + Netflix): All Sky TV and Netflix content.

Find out more about the House of the Dragon series!

For all other packages and costs, you can visit the official Sky website.

House of the Dragon on demand on Sky Go

Sky Go, which is included with the Sky subscription, allows subscribers to watch their favorite content at any time of the day. Then you will be able to recover Dragon House Thanks to this video-on-demand. Sky Go follows you everywhere: Access the full catalog on smartphones (with iOS 12 or higher and Android 5.1 or higher), tablets and computers (Windows 7 or higher and Mac OS X 10.11 or higher). Below you will find the complete guide.

Access your smartphone store and download the official app or contact skygo.it; Use Sky iD to access the platform; Watch your favorite content.

House of the Dragon Streaming

Dragon House Also available at CurrentlyOn-demand broadcast platform. To access the catalog and watch the TV series, you need to subscribe: