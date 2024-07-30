How did life begin on Earth? NASA scientist answers [VIDEO]

This is how life on Earth originated, according to a NASA scientist.

How did life begin on Earth? We don’t really know. Some think they originated in hydrothermal vents in the deepest, darkest, hottest parts of the ocean. Others think they formed in environments that were a mix of these things, as if a large object arrived from space and created an “aerated” pool at the bottom. Part of the way we do research in this area is to look at those environments, the wild places that may have existed on the early Earth that brought to the formation of lifethe chemistry necessary for the emergence of life, and then also thinking about what life is in the first place and what it requires.

NASA Astrobiology Program

The origin of life on Earth is a fascinating and complex subject that has fascinated scientists and philosophers for centuries. Current theories suggest that life began about 3.8 billion years ago, in an environment on primitive Earth that was very different from today’s. The atmospheric conditions were characterized by a thin atmosphere, devoid of free oxygen, but rich in gases such as methane, ammonia, and hydrogen.

One of the main theories is the “primordial soup” theory, proposed by Alexander Oparin and J. B. S. Haldane in the 1920s. This hypothesis suggests that simple organic molecules formed spontaneously in aquatic environments, thanks to energy provided by lightning, solar radiation, or other energy sources. These molecules, such as amino acids and nucleotides, undergo further chemical reactions, leading to the formation of more complex molecules such as proteins and nucleic acids.

“hydrothermal springs” theory

Another theory is the “hydrothermal vent” theory, which suggests that life may have originated deep in the ocean, near mineral-rich hot springs. In these harsh environments, the combination of heat, water, and minerals could have spurred the synthesis of complex organic molecules.

However, the crucial step was the assembly of these molecules into protocells, structures capable of self-replication and evolution, marking the beginning of life as we know it.

source