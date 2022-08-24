How cold it is in South America. Snow and temperatures are even a lot below average. This is what happens «3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute 4 seconds

Cold and below average temperatures in South America and beyond

All of South America From Colombia to Patagonia witnessing a Stage Below average climatic With extremes and even minimums completely anomalous. There is rejection up to 10/12°C lower Between eastern Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, southern Brazil, northern Argentina and Uruguay. A phenomenon that can be linked in part to the continuity of the “La Nina” phase, but certainly due to the special severity with which the southern winter has presented these countries this year.

Abnormal temperatures in South America are colder than usual

Especially cold and snowy conditions have caused problems in Argentina since July

In mid-August, the country’s central mountainous region was hit by atypical snowstorms

SUBSCRIBE TO YOUTUBE: https://t.co/y9rHo4FAFw

Argentina has a real winter with snowfall and blizzards:

To La Jolla, Esquel and Chubut – Ski center not open to visitors due to heavy snow storm. Also snow problems in Bariloche and Malarga, Mendoza.#snow # Snowfall # Blizzard pic.twitter.com/g7pmvzFlUd – Brave Spirit (@Brave_spirit81) August 15, 2022

But this part of the land is not the only one that suffers from abnormal cold and especially heavy snowfall. South Africa also experiences below average temperatures and abnormal snowfall and if we go the other way South AustraliaTasmania and New Zealand find similar cases.

This atypical cooling which contrasts sharply with abnormal temperature Which, on the other hand, affects the northern hemisphere should not lead to a search for easy explanations such as the imaginary balances that are often asked. The seasonal trends of the two halves of the planet are completely separate from each other.

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter