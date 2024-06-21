Hot African, now we’re suffocating; Temperatures above 40°C, let’s see how long it lasts

Last hour of heat above 40°C

We are almost at the epilogue of this strong African heat wave that brought values ​​even above 40 degrees Celsius. Temperatures will generally drop over the next few days.

situation

Italy is currently in a serious situation Heat waveCaused by the African anticyclone we call “Minos“This causes very high temperatures, especially in the Mid-South and the Po Valley.

Temperatures may reach a peak of 41-42 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, according to forecasts In some areas, it creates really difficult climatic conditions. The situation has worsenedHigh humidity This contributes to the creation of an even greater perceived discomfort and to the so-called “tropical nights”, which means that those nights are classified as The minimum temperature does not fall below 22-23 ° C.

The areas most affected by this heat wave will continue to be affected Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Campania e Puglia. However, the intense heat did not spare the Mid-South and even much of the Po Valley. In these situations, it is necessary to observe some precautions: all citizens are recommended to be adequately hydrated and avoid direct exposure to the sun during the hottest hours of the day.