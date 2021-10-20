Hosted by Mount Saint Mary’s Global Virtual Rugby Forum on October 20

Guest Mount St. Mary’s is a virtual forum on understanding rugby in the United States and around the world on Wednesday, October 20.
The forum brings together major influencers from around the world and the United States to talk about major issues. It is hosted by Mount Saint Mary’s University and the Rugby Institute’s Global Leadership University Network, which includes universities from around the world.
The Forum is a half-day forum and contains six sessions plus a main session from 12:45 PM ET to 1:30 PM ET. The ceremony was presided over by John Nawright, Principal of Mount Richard J. Bolt, Sr., School of Business,
Here is an overview of the sessions. You can register to participate (for free) here >>
Hey, check out and preview (9:00 AM – 9:15 AM ET)
John Nawright, Dean, Richard J. Bolt School of Business, Mount Saint Mary University and Executive Director, Global Rugby Leadership Institute
Jay Miles, Head Men’s Rugby Coach, Mount Saint Mary’s University
Ralph Morton, Events DC, Senior Vice President of Sports and Entertainment
Session 1: (9:15 – 10:00) Rugby World: Player Perspective=
Coordinator: Jeremy Habita, New Zealand
Dye:
Marcus Horan, Ireland
Al Baxter, Australia
Greg Smith, Fiji and New Zealand
Julie Crochet, Francia
Chris Patterson, Scotland
Session Two: The Rise and Evolution of Global Rugby (10:10 – 10:55)
Coordinator: Colm Hickey, England and Ireland
Dye:
Tony Collins, England
Robert Buchanan, United States
Erica Mori, Italy
Derek Katsam, CityUnity
Charles Little, New Zealand and England
Session Three: Rugby Training and Performance Management (11:05 – 11:55).
Curator: Kristen Nash, Scotland
Dye:
Neil Tuna, Scotland and Australia
Farah Douglas, United States
Olivier Near, France
Mike Ford, England
Allen Clark, Ireland and the United States
Session 4: The Rugby Experience (12:12 noon)
Coordinator: John Nawright, USA and Australia
Dye:
Francois Clement from France
Marizan Grundling, South Africa
Gary Boddington, South Africa e Canada
Matt Williams, Australia, Ireland and France
Phil Cam, England and the United States
Survey session: Rugby World Cup (12:45 to 13:30)
Moderator: John Nawright, Director, World Rugby Leadership Institute
Dye:
Farah Palmer, New Zealand Rugby Team Vice President and 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup Member – Participation in the 2022 Organizing Committee
Claude Atcher, CEO of the Rugby World Cup France 2023
Jim Brown, USA Rugby World Cup Presentation Director
Terry Haseltine, President of the Maryland Sports and Recreation Foundation and Executive Director of the Maryland State Sports Commission
Gregorio A. Odell, President and CEO of DC Events
Session 5: American rugby on the rise (13:35-14:20)
Coordinator: Jessica Hammond Graff, USA
Dye:
Blaine Scully, United States
Ben Dunn, Australia
Chris Dunlavy, United States
Olubonmei, Guinea, Nigeria, and the United States
John Manson, Scotland
Session 6: Future trends for the world of rugby (14:30 – 15:15)
Coordinator: Alejandro Canada, Argentina and the United States
Dye:
Clouds Baudé, France
Silica Winyata, New Zealand
Jeremy Habita, New Zealand
Kelly Cavalier, United States
Leandro Conde, Argentina
Final Analysis: Rugby World Panorama (3.15pm to 3.30pm)
Moderatore: Moderatore: John Nawright, World Rugby Leadership Institute
Interview: Farah Palmer, Vice President of Rugby Club New Zealand
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
UEFA Champions League: City a valanga sul Bruges, lo Sporting passa a Istanbul | News
Danica Patrick Herta: l’endorsement on “Danistar”
Italian DJ explains ‘fantastic’ conversation with Conor McGregor before the alleged assault