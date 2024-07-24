Hospital infections and antibiotic resistance 430,000 cases per year in Italy, among countries with highest rates

Italy has one of the worst data for “healthcare-associated” infections. Caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria, there are at least 430,000 cases and 11,000 deaths each year. Given the incidence of infections – among the highest in Europe, with 8.2 people suffering from a healthcare-associated infection per 100 hospitalized patients (data from the latest European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control report) – it is […]

Italy is among the countries with the worst data. “Healthcare-associated” infection.Caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria, there are at least 430,000 cases and 11,000 deaths. Deaths Year. Given the incidence of infections – among the highest in Europe, with 8.2 people infected with a healthcare-associated infection per 100 hospitalized patients (data from the latest ECDC report) – a platform was created Receive remote consultationsInfectious diseases departments are only available in 30% From hospitals.

Italian situation – “The Italian situation of healthcare-associated infections makes necessary He pointed out in a memorandum the appropriateness of the guideline for antibiotic treatment and its rapid implementation to protect patient health. Massimo AndreoniScientific Director of Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit). To address this situation specifically, the IT platform, Synchronous teleconsultation on infections (CADIS), which will allow significant improvements in the protection of patients’ health and survival. Andreoni also emphasizes that “in Italy, there are very few healthcare facilities equipped with an infectious diseases operating unit.”

Implement remote monitoring – Many structures decide to provide for an agreement for infectious diseases consultations, but, even in this case, the options are few and not ideal: transfer of the patient to the infectious diseases specialist structure or teleconsultation, which is usually carried out by inappropriate means of communicationSuch as email and WhatsApp, without taking into account sharing sensitive data.

The CADIS platform could be the solution to the problem of high demand for assistance which, in most cases, remains Not satisfiedIn fact, synchronous teleconsultation on infection is designed to support healthcare facilities and medical workers around the world. Diagnosis, prescription and treatment Hospital infections, with planning and real-time consultations. The platform manages the entire flow, from request to consultation results. Interactions between infectious disease specialists, healthcare workers and patients can occur In sync In real time via video and audio, also allowing sharing of clinical and healthcare documents. Respect privacyThe platform also allows Watching At a distance from clinical parameters by Wearable sensors.