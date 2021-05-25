Horoscope Today, May 25, 2021: Leo focuses on common sense and diplomacy

Blackbeard Tower today, May 25, 2021.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Mars in Cancer still hates you and offers you obstacles and difficulties. Be careful with the help of an expert.

Tooru. 21/4 – 20/5

Due to the moon in Scorpio opposite Uranus, in the family you will become a little oppressive, which is why you will be reproached at times.

Gemini. 21/5 – 21/6

Mercury and Venus in the sign will not make you suffer from loneliness. You will always be surrounded by fun and inspiring company.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Thanks to the moon that cuddles Mars together, you will emerge from a stalemate in which it seemed to take two steps forward and one step back.

Lyon. 7/23 – 23/8

By focusing on common sense and diplomacy, you will go where hypotheses cannot go and get the desired results in your pocket.

virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

Be careful because with Neptune against Pisces, instead of living reality as it is, you risk chasing the idea you made of it.

Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10

Due to the dissonance of Mars, do not abuse your energies. Remember that even the most perfect engine, if it does not stabilize, will sooner or later report problems.

The scorpion. 10/23 – 11/22

The moon, which creates a rainbow of diverse colors in the sky, will help you uncover stagnant situations that hinder positive results.

Sagittario. 11/23 – 12/21

You’re a driver and when you’re passionate about something, you want to engage those around you. But beware becoming an intruder.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 20/1

Thanks to Moon in sextile to Pluto, you can easily take it up today, but now you know that the more you relax, the more you give the correct answer to whatever you have to do.

Fishbowl. 21/1 – 19/2

With the Moon squared in Scorpio versus Saturn in the sign, trust your appeal to engage a trusted colleague on projects that excite you.

Fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Thanks to Jupiter, all of the goals you set yourself are close to achieving, and now you can finally give yourself a well-deserved moment of rest.

