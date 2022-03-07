March 7, 2022

Horoscope Paulo Fox and Branko today, March 7: Leo, Virgo and Cancer

Lorelei Reese March 7, 2022 1 min read

Daily horoscopes of Cancer, Leo and Virgo: what do Paulo Fox and Branco expect? What will the stars announce about your horoscope for Monday, March 7?

Leo horoscope today, March 7th

Paulo Fox: Too slowly but you’re trying to retrieve at the love. On work Try not to get too tired and to avoid Multiples!

Branko: at the love, the opposition From Saturn and Jupiter vBring the need around lovable. Your horoscope recommends: Relax, you need to clear your mind!

Virgo today, March 7th

Paulo Fox: Your horoscope advises attention In love, quarrels It must be avoided. On work, You will soon have the answers you have been waiting for.

Branko: Feel Need To get yourself out of the daily routine, do this, you will find it useful. There is some news on the way. Your horoscope recommends: Even if you feel fine, to avoid abuses!

cancer horoscope today march 7

Paulo Fox: This week will come with him New and fun encounters in love. at work keep calm, results and the satisfaction They are coming!

Branko: You have very clear Taking into account the projects to be implemented. Your horoscope advises To pay more attention to the health, Try changing your lifestyle, lately a little unscrupulous!

