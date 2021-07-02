Horoscope: love and work, what sign is the luckiest for today, July 2, 2021

Horoscope: What are the zodiac signs that are most fortunate in love and work today, July 2, 2021? What does the zodiac predict? This is how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies in relation to the Earth affect the Earth Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries

Action: Try to keep the situation under control: you will avoid losing something. Feelings: Passionate love.

Toro

Action: A relaxing day in pleasant company: you’ll need it to recharge your batteries. Feelings: love is great

Gemini

Action: In your work, try to do what is most convenient for you. Feelings: In love with sarcasm will not go away.

cancer

Action: If you want to get there, start lobbying the right people. Feelings: happiness in love

leon

Action: In light of possible changes in duties: evaluate them carefully. Feelings: Fun novelties in love.

virgin

Action: You have what it takes to focus on important goals. Feelings: Love is on top of the wave

weight scale

Action: You will soon find yourself at a crossroads in business. Feelings: The one you love gives you peace of mind

The scorpion

Action: You are full of ideas, but you don’t have the strength to enforce them. Feelings: The emotional relationship is very unbalanced

Sagittario

Action: There will be an opportunity to impose your point of view. Feelings: Unrequited love.

Capricorn

Action: You will soon be required to make quick decisions. Feelings: In love, avoid lies and pretensions.

Fishbowl

Action: Look for allies to implement an ambitious project. Feelings: In love, make some concessions

fish

At work don’t get discouraged and above all don’t give up. Feelings: In love, the trick can help you.

