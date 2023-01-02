Horoscope for the week from January 2 to 8 according to Artemis

Horoscope From next week From 2 to 8 January II Artemis. This is how the positions and motions of celestial bodies relative to the Earth affect signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Aries

You will be very active and more patient than usual. Strength will be at its peak, and mood will improve. Be careful how you communicate, as people don’t always say what they mean. Timely advice received from a loved one will help you find a way out of a difficult situation. On weekends, try to devote enough time to rest, it is better to go out of town, where you will not be bothered by the usual hassle.

The favorable day is Saturday, and the unfavorable day is Monday.

bull

It’s time to evaluate and re-evaluate old values. Believe in your strength, now is the time to implement long-thought-out plans. Your doubts can interfere with your plans, but you will handle everything and feel the relief you need. Possible economic income during the week and weekend trips out of town.

The favorable day is Wednesday, and the unfavorable day is Thursday.

twins

If something doesn’t work out for you, don’t despair, do something else and this problem will gradually resolve itself. Do not shy away from work, but at the same time do not take on too many responsibilities. Try not to lose control of the situation, you will be able to complete almost any task on time. On weekends, give more time and attention to children, try to help them if necessary.

The favorable day is Monday, and the unfavorable day is Tuesday.

cancer

You will welcome the winds of change, where measured life has become tiring. Listen to the opinions of others, this will allow you to draw valuable conclusions, which are so necessary for the implementation of your ideas. Get rid of conservative opinions and get rid of unnecessary things. On weekends, travel, meet, don’t be alone.

The favorable day is Friday, and the unfavorable day is Tuesday.

Lion

Treat your new acquaintances and their suggestions with all your attention. Try to restrain your emotions, carefully monitor your words and the reaction of your interlocutors. This way you can avoid big problems. Try to seize the moment and apply initiative and resourcefulness for maximum benefit. On weekends, take a break from work, take refuge in a comfortable and relaxing environment, and devote time to your family and health.

The favorable day is Wednesday, and the unfavorable day is Thursday.

Bakr

You will feel personal well-being – it is better to take full advantage of the fruitful period. Success in business can largely depend on your organizational skills, although business is unlikely to be slumped by competition. At the weekend, solitude will allow you to unleash your creativity.

The favorable day is Thursday, and the unfavorable day is Friday.

Weight scale

An excellent period for achieving fruitful results in professional activities. Be careful, luck does not tolerate mistakes. You can count on the help of friends. You need a radical transformation in your life, but not at the expense of your loved ones. Solve your problems. Over the weekend, you will be able to plan the course of events in the near future.

A favorable day is Tuesday, and an unfavorable day is Wednesday.

The scorpion

Don’t rush things and your patience will surely be rewarded. The bonus can be virtually unlimited. The ability to communicate with colleagues at work can bring you the favor of your superiors. Your loved ones will need your support this weekend, don’t refuse.

A suitable day is Wednesday, an inappropriate day is Saturday.

Sagittarius

Do more, talk less. This principle will perfectly suit your mood, the main thing is to be able to implement it. Emotional breakdowns should not be allowed. Try to avoid meetings with superiors, as your incoherence can lead to new misunderstandings. On the weekend, you may be dissatisfied with the course of events, and it will be difficult for you to find a common language with others.

A favorable day is Tuesday, and an unfavorable day is Monday.

Capricorn

Acquaintances, meetings and business trips are likely. Try to be as collected and focused on your main goals as possible, mercilessly discarding obligations and unnecessary distractions. You can safely contact your friends for help. Spend the weekend with your family, it’s time to relax.

The favorable day is Friday, and the unfavorable day is Wednesday.

Aquarium

Think about your loved one. You have accumulated many unresolved issues and problems, and it is time to deal with them. Don’t try to do everything at once, start with the most important things. Friendly participation will help to overcome the main difficulties. Your task during the weekend will be to be at the right time in the right place.

The favorable day is Wednesday, and the unfavorable day is Tuesday.

Fish

You will have to show restraint and rare tact when meeting colleagues at work and in conversations with superiors. If you manage to remain calm, success awaits you: profitable offers will come, influential acquaintances will appear, unprecedented prospects will open up. On the weekend, put aside everyday problems and give yourself a good rest.

The favorable day is Thursday, and the unfavorable day is Monday.

© Reproduction Reserved